Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC Preview

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Saturday night for a pivotal Western Conference clash with Seattle Sounders FC, presented by Allina Health, as part of the club's Minnesota Soccer Heritage celebration. The Loons, sitting third in the West with 44 points, hold a slim three-point lead over fourth-place Seattle, setting up a high-stakes meeting with major playoff implications. A win for Seattle would see them draw level with Minnesota, while a home victory for the Loons would further solidify their spot in the top three.

The sides met earlier this season on June 1 at Lumen Field, where Minnesota earned a historic 3-2 victory - their first-ever road win over Seattle. In the dramatic, intense showdown, Tani Oluwaseyi scored a brace, with Robin Lod adding insurance just moments later in the same minute; the Loons held firm to claim the win.

In their most recent fixture, Minnesota fell 2-1 to Colorado at Allianz Field. Tani Oluwaseyi netted his 10th goal of the season, but the Loons failed to capitalize on other early chances, and as the match wore on, the Rapids took control. A well-taken strike in the 60th minute broke the deadlock, and Colorado doubled their lead ten minutes later, shutting down Minnesota's counterattacks and sealing a home loss that marked the Loons' first consecutive defeats of the 2025 season (all competitions), following a setback against LIGA MX side Atlético San Luis.

Seattle heads into Saturday's clash riding the momentum of a dominant 4-0 road win over LA Galaxy. The Sounders opened the scoring in the 25th minute through an own goal by Julián Aude before Danny Musovski struck twice on either side of halftime. MLS debutant Snyder Brunell added the fourth in the 85th minute to seal an outstanding performance. Just three points behind Minnesota in the Western Conference standings, Seattle arrives in Saint Paul with confidence and the chance to draw level with the Loons in the playoff race.

The match is poised to deliver a fierce and hard-fought contest, with both sides battling for pivotal points that could dramatically reshape the Western Conference playoff race. As the regular season enters its decisive final stretch, the stakes carry a playoff-like intensity, with MNUFC determined to protect their position near the top of the table and close out the campaign on a strong note. Backed by an energetic and passionate Allianz Field crowd, the Loons have the opportunity to make club history by defeating Seattle twice in the same season for the first time and potentially notching their third victory in the all-time series.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON FACING FOURTH PLACE SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC...

"To play one of the top teams in the league is probably exactly what we need right now and it's a real chance for us to hopefully recapture some of the things that have made it such a difficult team to beat over the course of this season, which is certainly against the top teams showing our ability to be competitive, very strong defensively, energetic, aggressive and disciplined."

DEFENDER ANTHONY MARKANICH ON THE MANTALITY COMING INTO A FIXTURE AGAINST SEATTLE...

"Eric [Ramsay] always says these last eight games [we need to] play like finals, so I think everyone needs to have that mindset that, I mean, one game at a time."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Loïc Mesanvi - Hip (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

08.16.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 27

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, FOX Deportes; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 12-6-8 (44 pts. | 6-4-3 at home)

SEA: 11-6-8 (41pts. | 4-5-4 on the road)







