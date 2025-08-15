Locked-In: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Consistency, Consistency, Consistency

With just eight matches remaining in regular season for the Crown, Consistency is key in every aspect of a match. The squad has been on fire in MLS play recently. The Crown extended their league play winning streak to five last weekend, following a 1-0 win at FC Cincinnati. Their five-match league play winning streak is the longest active streak in MLS.

Charlotte FC has hit its stride since July, picking up 16 of a possible 18 points over the last six matches. During this run, The Crown posted three clean sheets and scored multiple goals in five of those six league games. They've now found the back of the net in 21 straight matches across all competitions, including 14 multi-goal outings. Their 16 multi-goal performances in MLS play lead the league.

Charlotte FC's consistency on the pitch recently has been anchored by multiple players who've barely missed a beat. Center back Adilson Malanda has been a brick on the back line, playing every single minute of all 26 MLS matches so far, tallying 2,340 minutes of action. Captain Ashley Westwood has been nearly as relentless, only sidelined once due to yellow card accumulation. Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha and goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina have each logged over 2,000 minutes, providing stability and leadership in key areas of the pitch. With this kind of continuity, The Crown has built a reliable foundation that's helped fuel their recent surge.

Wilfried - Goal Contributor - Zaha

Attacker Wilfried Zaha has shown he's doing exactly what he's come to Charlotte to do: contribute to goalscoring. His goal contribution streak has stretched to nine straight matches that he's played, the second-longest active streak behind Martin Ojeda's 11. Zaha also ranks tied for second in MLS with five game-winning assists, just one behind Andres Dreyer for the league lead. Zaha is dependable. Point blank.

Lock It In

With the playoff race tightening and only a handful of matches left, Charlotte FC must stay locked-in. The margins are razor-thin, and every point matters. Charlotte FC currently sit in 7th in the Eastern Conference, but just three points separate 4th through 7th place, meaning a single win or loss could dramatically shift the standings. Even more tantalizing, The Crown is only ten points off the top spot in the Supporters' Shield race, a reminder of how tightly packed the top of the league truly is. With form trending upward and a core group of players logging heavy minutes, Charlotte is uniquely positioned to capitalize on their form. They've got the depth, and the talent, as well as are wrapping up an active summer transfer window, adding to their depth of talent to chose from.

Now, it's about maintaining that edge and staying sharp. The final stretch for any team will be a test of endurance, focus and ability. Every match from here on out is a chance to climb and solidify their playoff spot.

NEXT AT HOME:

AUGUST 24 // CHARLOTTE vs. NY RED BULLS

We have Sunday Night Soccer at the Bank! The Crown takes on New York Red Bulls on August 24 at 7:00 p.m.







