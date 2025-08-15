Atlanta United Signs Sal Mazzaferro to Short-Term Agreement
Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Sal Mazzaferro to a Short-Term Agreement ahead of Saturday's match at Colorado Rapids (9:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). This is Mazzaferro's second STA of the season.
Per 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
Mazzaferro signed with Atlanta United 2 on Jan. 24, 2025 and made his First Team debut in Atlanta's Leagues Cup match against Atlas FC on Aug. 6. In his first season with ATL UTD 2, Mazzaferro has started all 18 games he's appeared in and leads the team in minutes with 1,620, scoring once and adding an assist. He has captained the team on three occasions. The Canadian was signed to the Toronto FC Academy before committing to the University of South Florida, where he played for four years as a standout defender. Mazzaferro was an American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team member. As a USF Bull, the center back was named to the All-AAC-Second Team three times and an All-East Region Third Team selection his senior year.
Player Profile
Name: Salvatore Mazzaferro
Position: Defender
Height: 6'0
Birthdate: Oct. 11, 2001
Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Citizenship: Canada
Transaction: Atlanta United signs Sal Mazzaferro to a Short-Term Agreement on Aug. 15, 2025.
