New York City FC Acquires Defender Raul Gustavo from Ferencvárosi TC

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today announced that it has acquired Defender Raul Gustavo from Hungarian side Ferencvárosi TC on a contract through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029. The 26-year-old Center Back will join the team pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.

The Brazilian defender joins New York City from Ferencvárosi TC, where he made 24 appearances and scored two goals across all competitions for the Hungarian club. Gustavo played a key role in helping Ferencváros win the league title last season and featured in the UEFA Europa League.

"We're happy to welcome Raul Gustavo to New York City," said Sporting Director David Lee. "Raul is a left-footed center back who brings physical presence, composure on the ball, and valuable European experience. Raul brings a unique background having already been part of City Football Group, during his loan with Bahia in 2023, and his previous work with Pascal at Ferencváros, which we believe will help Raul adapt once he joins us in New York City. Raul has proven himself in high-pressure environments and has the characteristics we believe will make him a good fit for our system. We're confident Raul will strengthen our backline as we enter the final stretch of the season."

Gustavo began his professional career with Brazilian club S.C. Corinthians Paulista, where the Defender came through the academy and made 53 appearances, scoring six goals and providing three assists across all competitions, including the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Gustavo also spent time on loan with CFG club Esporte Clube Bahia featuring in 18 matches.

"I'm excited to join New York City FC," said Raul Gustavo. "This is a fantastic opportunity for me, and I'm grateful to be part of a Club with vast ambition. I've followed the growth of MLS and New York City's journey, and I'm motivated to contribute to the team's success. As a Defender, I take pride in being solid at the back and helping the team stay competitive in every match. I'm looking forward to joining my teammates, working with the coaching staff, and meeting the fans. I can't wait to wear the badge and give my all for the Club."

Transaction: New York City FC acquires Defender Raul Gustavo from Ferencvárosi TC on a contract through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.

Name: Raul Gustavo

Date of Birth: April 20, 1999

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 172lb

Birthplace: Mina Gerais, Brazil

