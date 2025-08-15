Revolution Host Los Angeles FC on Saturday in Annual "Match for C.H.A.N.G.E."

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (7-11-7; 28 pts.) are back at home to meet Western Conference opponent Los Angeles FC (10-6-7; 37 pts.) on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. New England's annual "Match for C.H.A.N.G.E." kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM for Spanish commentary, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

The Revolution are set to welcome Los Angeles FC to Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2019, the Black and Gold's second-ever visit to Foxborough. The visitors have collected just two victories in 10 road matches this season, carrying a 2-3-5 away record into Saturday's encounter. In their last outing, LAFC battled Chicago Fire FC to a 2-2 draw in South Korean star Son Heung-Min's MLS debut. The longtime Tottenham Hotspur forward, who could make his first MLS start this Saturday, drew a foul that resulted in LAFC's equalizing penalty in his 29-minute performance.

New England will be seeking its first win against LAFC as they meet the 2018 MLS expansion side for the fourth time. The visitors' dynamic attack is led by Gabon international and 2023 MLS Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga, who is leading the Black and Gold with 14 goals and seven assists. The 30-year-old striker enters the weekend in rare form, having netted six goals with two assists over his last six appearances. In net, LAFC features another former Premier League star in longtime Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. A FIFA World Cup winner in 2018 and runner-up in 2022, who boasts 145 caps with the French national team, has eight shutouts on the year.

New England returned to the win column last weekend with a 2-0 shutout against D.C. United. The Revolution's ninth clean sheet, tied for second most in MLS, moves the team within one of tying the club record (10), last achieved in 2007. Goalkeeper Matt Turner posted a four-save performance in his first start since returning to the Revolution this month. The United States international owns a 28-9-15 (.683) career record at Gillette Stadium, including 16 clean sheets on his home field.

Last Saturday's win featured a milestone performance by midfielder Carles Gil, who surpassed Revolution legend Taylor Twellman for the most MLS goal contributions in club history. Gil's third goal-and-assist performance of the 2025 campaign earned him a place on the MLS Team of the Matchday. The 2025 MLS All-Star paces New England's attack with nine goals and nine assists this season, putting him on the verge of his third season with double digits in both categories. The Spanish playmaker is set to make his 175th MLS start on Saturday night.

Ecuadorian forward Leo Campana converted his fifth goal of the season on Gil's assist last Saturday, the game-winning tally. Campana has found his form in recent weeks, recording three goals over his last four games played. Winger Ignatius Ganago, who played against LAFC's Bouanga during their mutual time in France's Ligue 1, returned to the pitch last weekend after being sidelined for two months with a quad injury, posting a 27-minute performance to help boost the attack.

Revolution center back Mamadou Fofana also has previous experience against Bouanga from their time in the French topflight. The Mali international has started all nine of New England's clean sheets in 2025, as he looks to add to his 23 starts on the season. On the outside, Ilay Feingold has made three consecutive starts, while 17-year-old Homegrown defender Peyton Miller has already doubled his appearance total from 2024, starting all but one of his 20 games played this season. Miller recorded his second assist of the season in last weekend's win vs. D.C.

Match for C.H.A.N.G.E.

On Saturday, New England will host its annual Match for C.H.A.N.G.E. as part of the Revolution's dedication to fighting inequity and promoting social justice. Revolution jerseys will feature a special patch designed by artist Eamon White, utilizing a combination of two Adinkra Symbols: Wawa Aba, and Mmere Dane. When combined, they resemble a butterfly, a symbol of transformation. After the match, the game-worn jerseys will be signed and auctioned online, with all proceeds going to benefit The Chica Project.

From 4:30 - 7:30 p.m., the Revolution Fan Zone in the plaza will include a Pop-Up Market featuring more than 20 local BIPOC-owned businesses associated with Women of Color Entrepreneurs and Heritage Market, while The Chica Project and Commonwealth Kitchen will also have activations. Saturday night's national anthem will be performed by local artist Nyisha Conry. CLICK HERE to learn more about the Revolution's C.H.A.N.G.E initiative.

Revolution Foundation Drive Series with Jordan's Furniture

The Revolution Foundation Drive Series returns this weekend, as the club will be collecting new and like-new school clothing for children of all ages to benefit the Jordan's Furniture collection for Cradles to Crayons "Ready for Learning" program. Collections will be made at all Gillette Stadium entry points from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

