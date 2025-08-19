Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Jakob Glesnes to New Contract

Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has reached an agreement on a new contract with three-time All-Star defender, Jakob Glesnes. Under the new contract, the 31-year-old Norwegian center back is guaranteed through 2027 with an option for 2028.

"Jakob has been a reliable presence and an essential piece of our backline that has contributed to the team's success, earning well-deserved individual recognition along the way," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "His dedication to our style of play has been vital to the team's success and his emergence as a leader has made a significant impact. We're happy to have come to an agreement to keep him in Philadelphia for the years ahead."

Since first signing with the Union in 2020, Glesnes has been a three-time MLS All-Star (2022, 2023, 2025) which ranks as second most in club history. He was also named the 2022 MLS Defender of the Year, becoming the only player in club history to receive the honor. Thus far in the 2025 season, Glesnes has made 24 appearances (23 starts), logging 1996 minutes and helping lead the Union to one of the top defensive records in the league. The Union currently rank first in the league in fewest goals allowed with 25. Glesnes has also contributed two assists this year and scored once, netting a goal against D.C. United. Additionally, Glesnes made his 200th start in all competitions this season in a match against Chicago Fire FC on June 25.

Prior to joining the Union, Glesnes came from the first-tier Norwegian league, Eliteserien, where he played for Stromsgodset Toppfotball.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign defender Jakob Glesnes to a new contract through 2027 with a club option for 2028.







