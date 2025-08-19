Inter Miami CF Celebrates Inclusivity with Special Olympics and Unified Night

Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is thrilled to have earned the honor of being named Sports Organization of the Year by Special Olympics Florida, an award that was presented to the Club during the pre-match ceremony of Inter Miami's match against LA Galaxy this past Saturday, Aug. 16. The award recognizes the sports organization that has gone above and beyond in making contributions to the mission of Special Olympics Florida and demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of Special Olympics athletes and all people with intellectual disabilities.

Ahead of Inter Miami CF's MLS regular season match against LA Galaxy, the Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team faced LA Galaxy's Special Olympics Team for the first time ever on field 2 of the Florida Blue Training Facility in Fort Lauderdale. The match resulted in a 2-2 draw to cap off a thrilling 2025 season. Both Special Olympics teams then had the opportunity to watch their First Teams compete at Chase Stadium and celebrate Inter Miami's Unified Night presented by Florida Blue, featuring the Inter Miami CF First Team in their new United We Play pre-match tops.

Below, let's review the Club's 2025 program and festivities for our Special Olympics Unified Team.

A Look Back at Inter Miami CF's 2025 Program for its Special Olympics Unified Team presented by Florida Blue

Inter Miami was honored to continue championing inclusivity and diversity through the IMCF Special Olympics Unified Team for a fifth consecutive year. Together with our Community Partner Florida Blue we aspire to create a world where every individual, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to shine brightly on the field of play. Launched in 2021, the Inter Miami CF Unified Team is made up of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), and Unified partners, athletes without an IDD.

On Friday, March 21, the 2025 Unified players signed their Club contracts in a special event that took place at Chase Stadium with First Team players Ryan Sailor and Marcelo Weigandt officially presenting them as members of the Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team. The team was then officially introduced on the field at Chase Stadium during the First Team home match against Toronto FC on Sunday, April 6

Our 2025 Unified Team travelled to Montréal for its first of two matches for the season on July 5, with the team securing a 5-3 win against CF Montréal's Special Olympics Team.







