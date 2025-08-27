American Airlines Named an Official Airline Partner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - American Airlines, which operates its second-largest hub at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), today announced a multiyear partnership with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. This collaboration establishes American as an Official Airline Partner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC and includes exclusive travel benefits and experiences for customers. It also includes promotion of the airline during football games and soccer matches at Bank of America Stadium.

As a proud partner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, American is bringing fans and members of its award-winning AAdvantage® loyalty program closer to the action with unique gameday and matchday experiences. Through the partnership, AAdvantage® members will have the chance to win exclusive prizes, including giveaways and sweepstakes to away games and VIP experiences with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. AAdvantage® members can also redeem AAdvantage® miles for access to games, making it easier than ever to turn loyalty into unforgettable moments.

American will be part of the gameday fan experience through in-stadium advertisements, on team websites and apps and through both teams' away travel series, which will feature a summary graphic of miles traveled during the season and behind-the-scenes content from the American Airlines experience across social and digital platforms.

The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC have joined American's growing sports roster, which already includes the Charlotte Sports Foundation. This expansion reflects American's continued investment in the community and its commitment to supporting local organizations.

"At American, we're passionate about bringing people closer to the moments that matter most - whether it's the joy of cheering on their favorite team or the unforgettable energy of a live event," said Caroline Clayton, American's Chief Marketing Officer. "As Charlotte's hometown airline, we're honored to deepen our roots in the Queen City as an Official Airline Partner of the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, and the Charlotte Sports Foundation. It's a privilege to celebrate and support the vibrant sports spirit that brings this community together."

"We're thrilled to welcome American Airlines as a Proud Partner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC," said Eric Sudol, Chief Revenue Officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "With more than 15,500 employees in the city and its position as the largest airline at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, American is deeply rooted in our community. This partnership not only strengthens the connection between two of Charlotte's most beloved sports franchises and one of its largest employers-it also creates exciting opportunities to deliver exclusive travel benefits and unforgettable experiences for fans, while elevating the energy at Bank of America Stadium."

American will also serve as the partner airline for international trips, including staff and fan group travel packages.

To kick off the partnership, American, the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC will distribute 10,000 co-branded rally towels to team members and travelers at CLT on Aug. 27.







