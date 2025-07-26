Kelvin Yeboah Penalty-Kick Brace Leads Minnesota United's 2-1 Victory Over St. Louis City SC

July 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS, MO - Minnesota United earned a gritty 2-1 road win over St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday night at Energizer Park, rallying behind a second-half brace from Kelvin Yeboah - who converted two penalty kicks - including the match winner. With the result, the Loons carry momentum into their Leagues Cup 2025 opener on Wednesday July 30, when they host LIGA MX side Querétaro FC at Allianz Field.

8' - St. Louis CITY SC had the first dangerous opportunity of the night. Tomáš Ostrák had possession on the right flank and played a long ball to Célio Pompeu on top of the six-yard line, where he took a left-footed touch that went just wide of the net.

17' - CITY SC midfielder Eduard Löwen, sitting in the defensive third, sent a long ball to find Sang Bin Jeong making a run into the penalty area. Jeong took a touch to settle the ball and then took a left-footed shot that went wide of the left post.

23' - Michael Boxall made a crucial goal-line clearance after João Klauss' header from a cross that came from Devin Padelford.

35' (0-1) - St. Louis CITY SC were awarded a penalty kick and Löwen stepped up to take the attempt. His shot went to the left side and found the back of the net.

45' +1' - Marcel Hartel played Jeong, who played a quick-short pass to Klauss on top of the penalty area. Klauss took a shot, forcing Dayne St. Clair to dive and make a crucial save.

68' - After Beig awarded a free kick, Joseph Rosales stepped up to take it. His delivery was cleared by St. Louis CITY SC but Robin Lod struck a one-touch volley off the deflection that ended Roman Bürki's hands.

75' (1-1) - Minnesota United were awarded a penalty kick after a foul over Kelvin Yeboah inside the St. Louis box. Yeboah stepped up and placed his shot into the bottom right to equalize the match.

90' (2-1) - After a handball by Jaziel Orozco inside the 18-yard box, Minnesota United were awarded a second penalty kick. Yeboah stepped up once again and buried his shot into the right side of the net that gave the Loons the late lead.

90' + 4' - From the right flank, Tani Oluwaseyi sent a long through ball to Bongokuhle Hlongwane on the left flank. Hlongwane took a few touches before firing a shot that went wide of the right post.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 STL - Eduard Löwen (penalty kick) - 35'

1-1 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (penalty kick) - 75'

2-1 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (penalty kick) - 90'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

STL - Conrad Wallem (caution) - 47'

MIN - Anthony Markanich (caution) - 56'

STL - Chris Durkin (ejection) - 73'

Notable Stats

4 - Minnesota United had converted all four of its penalty attempts this season, maintaining a perfect record from the spot this season.

1 - MNUFC2 forward Luke Hille made his Major League Soccer debut appearance when he came into the game as a second-half substitute. Hille was signed to a Short-Term Agreement which allowed him to be made available for selection in tonight's match.

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Kelvin Yeboah

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair ©; D Anthony Markanich (D.J Taylor 83'), Michael Boxall, Jefferson Diaz, Morris Duggan, Julian Gressel (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 46'); M Joseph Rosales (Owen Gene 72'), Wil Trapp (Robin Lod 46'), Carlos Harvey, Tani Oluwaseyi (Luke Hille 90' + 9'); F Kelvin Yeboah

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Kipp Keller; F Darius Randell, Loïc Mesanvi

St. Louis CITY SC XI: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Devin Padelford (Chris Durkin 63'), Jaziel Orozco, Timo Baumgartl, Conrad Wallem; M Tomáš Ostrák (Alfredo Morales 77'), Sang Bin Jeong (Simon Becher 63'), Eduard Löwen (Jake Girdwood-Reich 77'); F Célio Pompeu, João Klauss (Cedric Teuchert 78'), Marcel Hartel

Substitutes Not Used: GK Ben Lundt; D Tomas Totland, Kyle Hiebert; M Xande Silva

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. QUERETARO FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

07.30.2025 | Leagues Cup 2025 | Phase One, Match 1

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On overall reaction from the match...

"I can repeat the message that the players have just had in there that there's a real sense of satisfaction and happiness with the three points because we've been in positions like that playing far better and not got over the line. And I can tell you that is really not a nice feeling. So to have not played well at all and come away in fairly difficult circumstances, it would have been plain to see at home, really really hot, really sticky, required breaks in either half, difficult conditions. But to come away with a win and three points, I'm very pleased. But I've said to the players that the performance is so far below the level that is acceptable or that has come to be acceptable that we'll also go home with a sense of bitterness around that for sure and we've got some real work to do."

On the main issues from the first half...

"Number one, I think we made repeated unforced errors on the ball and really made their life very easy in terms of getting it back and and turning the ball over in quick succession multiple times which really cost us in terms of rhythm. But I think you could tell from kickoff the way kickoff went if you watch that back. That set the tone for the first fifteen minutes and that is just not a level that we can be at if we want to hit the heights that we've hit so far and that we want to continue hitting. I think we really struggled defensively from the perspective of being aggressive, of getting out of our back five and finding the pressure we typically find really well on the sides of the pitch. And I think we did a far better job at halftime with that once we made some subtle tweaks to the way in which we wanted to defend and were clear on some of the details that needed to change. And I think in the second half we were far better. I think of course everyone will look back at the red card as a turning point but I think the opening fifteen twenty minutes of the second half we were far better for looking slightly different. The adaptations that we've made and I think Rob [Robin Lod] made a really good impact. I think Bongi [Hlongwane] made a really good impact and that's what's needed from subs in those conditions. We're extremely disappointed with that first half and there'll be a lot for us to pick apart."

On anyone saying anything to rally up the team...

"I wanted halftime to be very constructive. I think in those situations, I think as a coaching staff, you can let your frustration show that the players for sure are frustrated. You could tell, in the first water break that there was that level of frustration amongst them, and I wanted to make sure halftime was very constructive and that we gave the players something very tangible that they could grasp and take into the second half in terms of some tactical changes, the way in which we wanted to press, the way in which we wanted to use the ball. And I think that as a framework helped. I think the individuals that came onto the pitch helped. I think Rob [Robin Lod] gives you a real calmness and authority on the ball, and I think Bongi [Bongokuhle Hlongwane], he was obviously able to get more pressure on that side, and Julian [Gressel] was able to do so in the first half. And that is the nature of just the difference in profile, and that's not a criticism of Julian in any way because that is Bongi's edge for sure from a physical perspective. He is more dynamic and is able to press over bigger distances. And I think once we got to grips with that, I think the game largely turned in our favor. I think we were able to force some relatively good chances, some half chances, some set plays, and ultimately the very clear cut chance that led to the penalty and the sending off. So, we looked much much different in the second half, and that was required because had we continued as we were in the first half, that would have been a really difficult day."

On what strikes him from Kelvin Yeboah's penalty kicks...

"It is incredible. And I said to him at the end the level of personality that he's shown across two penalties facing their support section in a game that Not make or break, but high high stakes game as we're now into the final 10 [games of regular season, and we've got our eyes on on the positions above us. We really wanna keep pace with the guys on top. We really wanna separate ourselves from the guys below, and the players will feel the gravity of that. And Kelvin, certainly, in those moments to show the personality and character to do what he did was phenomenal, and he's had a couple of good days here. I remember last time out here, he helped us out in very similar circumstances. I think we struggled with the way it feels here, the atmosphere in the opening stages of last year's game, and we talked a little bit about that today. Kelvin got us out of trouble last year, and today, whilst he hasn't had chance after chance in open play nor huge moments in open play in those situations, it requires someone with real personality, and he's shown that in abundance."

On having to mix your spot when taking a penalty kick to throw goalkeepers off...

"I'm probably the wrong person to be asking that question, that'll be a good one for Kelvin ]and the guys that take penalties in that way. I can't pretend to be number one, I probably have the nerve to take a penalty in that way, but nor to be able to describe some of the subtleties to it, and I know it's something that he practices, something that's obviously stood him in good stead so far. And there was something similar with Marcus Rashford at Man United, and I always felt there's a real art to that. But you watch those guys practice, and they've got it down to a tee. And Kelvin, as I say, has shown across those moments since he's been here the ability to really take the weight and the pressure that surrounds the situations, and he's put us in a really good spot."

On thoughts penalty conceded by Minnesota United...

"I haven't watched that back in detail. I think we had a quick look at the replays on the bench and I don't think anyone had huge arguments. I might say differently if I watch it back in slow motion a couple of times, but I think we would. To be brutally honest, we deserved that at that point. We hadn't done nearly enough to get a foothold in the game, and the fact that we were probably worn down by the time that penalty went in was fortunate, I would say."

On Morris Duggan's poise and composure as a player...

"He has and he's someone that I've been wanting to get on the pitch, wanting to help develop as a player because I feel like he made some really good steps over preseason. We did a lot of work, we talked a lot. He made a real impact over the first six games. I think when Nicolás Romero came in and has done so well for us and I'm sure will continue to do so, Morris found himself in a position where he was probably fourth choice in that back line. Then an injury or two set him back a little and now he is showing again signs of being someone that can make a real mark for us. I think you've also seen him coming on to help us close games out on a couple of occasions. He's been exceptional for us and the word that he uses is appropriate. He shows a lot of poise, a lot of composure. For a guy who's not played a lot of games at this level, he shows real confidence and a real personality and obviously has some characteristics that make him a really interesting player. He is athletic, aggressive, left footed, kept calm on the ball. We really want to make sure we've got good competition across that back line and he provides that."

On prioritizing home games for League's Cup...

"It's an interesting format this year and obviously far more difficult to progress than it has been in previous years as far as I understand. I think that next Saturday in Houston, in an atmosphere that I'm sure will feel like a home game for Club America against a top side, will be really difficult, but we will for sure approach every game with a real seriousness. I think the fact that we were able to go and win tonight was really helpful in that sense because I feel like we're able to put to one side the league play, really try and take the team a step further over the course of the coming days and weeks in the window, and hopefully come out the other side of League's Cup in a position where we can really attack the last nine games of the season and see where that takes us, because I think we've done really well to get into this position going into this competition. I'm not gonna be too downbeat about the performance tonight because ultimately I feel like we battled really hard on the road over the course of the last however many months in really different conditions as you get to the summer, and we've come out in a really good place. They really help you there."

FORWARD KELVIN YEBOAH

On the challenging first half of tonight's match...

"The first half was really difficult. We lacked intensity in the first 10 to 15 minutes, and then that continued. We had to come back stronger in the second half. Once we went back inside [at halftime] with the coaches, we fixed some things. Most of all, our intensity was not there in the first half, but we managed to get back in in the second [half]."

On his movement that helped earn the first penalty kick...

"Absolutely. I fly in and have a straight-away looking at me, so I was like 'pass me the ball', and I tried to get a touch over them [St. Louis CITY SC defender] and I reacted as quick as possible to get the ball in behind. The guy fully grabbed me on my shoulder and couldn't get to the ball, so then I ran and that's how I got the first penalty."

On if there is anything he says to himself before taking a penalty kick...

"Most of the time I just breathe, take a deep breath and focus. I imagine me taking a penalty and then shoot it. That's pretty much all."

On his run of form and confidence level at this moment...

"As always, I try not to ride the highs too high, and the lows too low. I try to stay at that center in my approach to the games, and that keeps my head cool."

On things the team can consistently do to get him and Tani Oluwaseyi more scoring chances...

"We are working on that. For the team... this is a difficult question. The chances will always come, especially having Robin [Lod] and Joaquín [Pereyra] and all these kinds of players where they can create and give you the pass when you make the movement. Most of the time, we try to make the right movement and the right passes. That's pretty much what we do when we go for the game."







