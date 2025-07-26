Union secure 200th MLS win; Climb to top of Supporters' Shield Standings

July 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union secured a victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night at Subaru Park. Colorado secured the early lead in the 37th minute with a goal by forward Rafael Navarro. The Union responded with the equalizer in the 64th minute, as forward Tai Baribo finished off a Kai Wagner corner kick. Forward Mikael Uhre put up back-to-back goals in the 89th minute and second-half stoppage time, gaining all three points at home.

The Union will play Eintracht Frankfurt in an international friendly at Subaru Park on Saturday, August 2 (5:30 p.m. ET).

Philadelphia Union 3 - Colorado Rapids 1

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, July 26, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Malik Badawi

Assistant Referees: Jason White, Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Joshua Encarnación

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Mark Allatin

Weather: 83 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

COL - Rafael Navarro (unassisted) 37'

PHI - Tai Baribo (Wagner, Lukic) 64'

PHI - Mikael Uhre (Vassilev) 89'

PHI - Mikael Uhre (Bedoya) 90+5'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

COL - Djordje Mihailovic (caution) 60'

COL - Reggie Cannon (caution) 69'

COL - Zack Steffen (caution) 79'

PHI - Tai Baribo (caution) 85'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Jakob Glesnes, Olwethu Makhanya, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner, Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Quinn Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya 73'), Indiana Vassilev (Jeremy Rafanello 90+4'), Tai Baribo (Sal Olivas 90+2'), Bruno Damiani (Mikael Uhre 73').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Oliver Semmle, Neil Pierre, Jesus Bueno, Chris Donovan.

Colorado Rapids: Zack Steffen; Sam Vines, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø, Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic, Josh Atencio (Oliver Larraz 52'), Calvin Harris (Darren Yapi 75'), Ian Murphy, Ted Ku-DiPietro (Sam Bassett 83'), Cole Bassett.

Substitutes not used: Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry, Alex Harris, Wayne Frederick, Jackson Travis.

TEAM NOTES

The Union earned their 200th MLS win in club history.

Forward Mikael Uhre scored his 35th and 36th MLS goals for the club, tying CJ Sapong for the third-most goals in team history.

Forward Tai Baribo is now tied for second most goals scored in MLS (15).

Goalkeeper Andre Blake became the first player in club history to reach 260 career MLS starts.

Midfielder Alejandro Bedoya tallied his 40th MLS assist.







