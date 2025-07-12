Union move to first in Supporters' Shield Standings
July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night at Subaru Park. Midfielder Indiana Vassilev opened the scoring in the 9th minute, finishing off a corner from defender Kai Wagner. Forward Bruno Damiani doubled the lead in the 24th minute, assisted by Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan and forward Tai Baribo. Goalkeeper Andre Blake earned his fifth clean sheet of the season.
The Union continue their homestand on Wednesday, July 16, when they host CF Montreal (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union 2 - New York Red Bulls 0
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, July 12, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Marcos de Oliveira
Assistant Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Diego Blas
Fourth Official: Lorenzo Hernandez
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
AVAR: Andrew Bigelow
Weather: 82 degrees and mostly cloudy.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Indiana Vassilev (unassisted) 9'
PHI - Bruno Damiani (Q. Sullivan, Baribo) 24'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Nathan Harriel (caution) 62'
PHI - Jovan Lukic (caution) 62'
RBNY - Omar Valencia (caution) 83'
RBNY - Dennis Gjengaar (caution) 90+4'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Nathan Harriel (Chris Donovan 90+4), Jakob Glesnes, Olwethu Makhanya, Kai Wagner, Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Quinn Sullivan (Frankie Westfield 73'), Indiana Vassilev (Alejandro Bedoya 85'), Tai Baribo (Jeremy Rafanello 85'), Bruno Damiani (Sal Olivas 73').
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Olivier Mbaizo, Ben Bender, Cavan Sullivan.
New York Red Bulls: Carlos Coronel; Noah Eile (Omar Valencia 45'), Alexander Hack, Sean Nealis, Peter Stroud (Julian Hall 73'), Daniel Edelman (Ronald Donkor 45'), Kyle Duncan (Dennis Gjengaar 86'), Mohammed Sofo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Wikelman Carmona (Wiktor Bogacz 86'), Emil Forsberg.
Substitutes not used:; Dylan Nealis; Anthony Marcucci, Nehuen Benedetti, Tim Parker.
TEAM NOTES
The Union extended their regular season unbeaten run to 12 games (8-0-4) against the New York Red Bulls, marking the longest unbeaten run against a single team in club history.
With the win, the Union are now 15 games unbeaten in all competitions against the New York Red Bulls.
Goalkeeper Andre Blake secured his 10th clean sheet over the New York Red Bulls, and his fifth clean sheet of the season.
The Union are now 11 matches without a loss at home.
Forward Sal Olivas made his second appearance with the team this season.
With tonight's assist, Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan tied Jamiro Monteiro for seventh-most assists in club history (21).
Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2025
- Charlotte FC Earn Home Victory Over NYC - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Downed, 2-0, to Charlotte FC - New York City FC
- San Jose Unable To Recover From Early First-Half Deficit - San Jose Earthquakes
- Messi Brace Powers Inter Miami CF Past Nashville SC - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Draws, 1-1, at Toronto FC - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Draws Orlando City, 1-1 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Union move to first in Supporters' Shield Standings - Philadelphia Union
- Toronto FC (1) - Atlanta United (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Nashville SC Falls 2-1 at Inter Miami CF - Nashville SC
- Sounders FC Faces Sporting Kansas City on Saturday Night at Children's Mercy Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field Tonight at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Dallas Transfers Forward Leó Chú to FC Alverca - FC Dallas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Union move to first in Supporters' Shield Standings
- Philadelphia Union Loan CJ Olney Jr. to Lexington SC
- Nashville SC Uses Late Penalty Kick to Down Philadelphia Union 1-0
- Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate
- Columbus Halts Union's Run