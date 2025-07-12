Union move to first in Supporters' Shield Standings

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night at Subaru Park. Midfielder Indiana Vassilev opened the scoring in the 9th minute, finishing off a corner from defender Kai Wagner. Forward Bruno Damiani doubled the lead in the 24th minute, assisted by Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan and forward Tai Baribo. Goalkeeper Andre Blake earned his fifth clean sheet of the season.

The Union continue their homestand on Wednesday, July 16, when they host CF Montreal (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 2 - New York Red Bulls 0

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Referee: Marcos de Oliveira

Assistant Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Lorenzo Hernandez

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Andrew Bigelow

Weather: 82 degrees and mostly cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Indiana Vassilev (unassisted) 9'

PHI - Bruno Damiani (Q. Sullivan, Baribo) 24'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Nathan Harriel (caution) 62'

PHI - Jovan Lukic (caution) 62'

RBNY - Omar Valencia (caution) 83'

RBNY - Dennis Gjengaar (caution) 90+4'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Nathan Harriel (Chris Donovan 90+4), Jakob Glesnes, Olwethu Makhanya, Kai Wagner, Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Quinn Sullivan (Frankie Westfield 73'), Indiana Vassilev (Alejandro Bedoya 85'), Tai Baribo (Jeremy Rafanello 85'), Bruno Damiani (Sal Olivas 73').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Olivier Mbaizo, Ben Bender, Cavan Sullivan.

New York Red Bulls: Carlos Coronel; Noah Eile (Omar Valencia 45'), Alexander Hack, Sean Nealis, Peter Stroud (Julian Hall 73'), Daniel Edelman (Ronald Donkor 45'), Kyle Duncan (Dennis Gjengaar 86'), Mohammed Sofo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Wikelman Carmona (Wiktor Bogacz 86'), Emil Forsberg.

Substitutes not used:; Dylan Nealis; Anthony Marcucci, Nehuen Benedetti, Tim Parker.

TEAM NOTES

The Union extended their regular season unbeaten run to 12 games (8-0-4) against the New York Red Bulls, marking the longest unbeaten run against a single team in club history.

With the win, the Union are now 15 games unbeaten in all competitions against the New York Red Bulls.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake secured his 10th clean sheet over the New York Red Bulls, and his fifth clean sheet of the season.

The Union are now 11 matches without a loss at home.

Forward Sal Olivas made his second appearance with the team this season.

With tonight's assist, Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan tied Jamiro Monteiro for seventh-most assists in club history (21).







