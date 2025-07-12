CF Montréal Draws Orlando City, 1-1

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ORLANDO, Florida - CF Montréal played out a 1-1 to Orlando City on Saturday night at Inter&Co Stadium.

Midfielder Martín Ojeda opened the scoring for Orlando in the 28th minute with a free kick goal.

The Bleu-blanc-noir was awarded a penalty in the 82nd minute following a foul on forward Prince Owusu. The German stepped up to the spot and tied the game with his fifth goal in his last five MLS matches. This was also Owusu's seventh goal in his last six games, in all competitions.

CF Montréal will return to action on Wednesday when it visits the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690). The Montrealers will return to Stade Saputo next Saturday as they take on Chicago Fire FC at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

-Midfielder Caden Clark played his 100th MLS match.

-Midfielder Olger Escobar made his MLS debut.

-Defender Joel Waterman earned his 122nd regular season start. He surpassed defender Adam Braz and midfielder Leonardo Di Lorenzo in 14th place in Club history since 1993.

MARCO DONADEL

"We are satisfied with the performance, and we could have probably gotten the full three points if we could have exploited a bit more of our chances in the first half, especially the first 30 minutes until the goal. It wasn't easy to come here with only two days off. The guys, probably after the Canadian Championship performance, really gave everything to show what they can do on the field and that they can have this passion inside them. To be honest, this performance tonight is incredible. To face this team and to have this courage with the ball like we had, It's really incredible. I wanted to highlight that."

OLGER ESCOBAR

"I feel really good. As a collective, I'm happy we got one point. It would feel better if it was three points. Individually, obviously that comes last, but I'm grateful for the coach trusting me on the pitch. I did what I had to do for us to get that one point. Marco always comes with a plan, once things are not going our way, and we adapt to it as fast as possible. Thankfully, it worked in the second half and we were able to get that goal which helped us a lot."

PRINCE OWUSU

"I think that now with the tactics that the coach is giving us, we create more chances and I can benefit from it. I think that when we just follow the tactical advice from the coach, you can see that we will do a lot of good games. I know my part, what I have to do, and right now I'm full of confidence. I have to say that when Olger came in, he brought some good offensive actions and a little bit of a different flavour into the game. If we have players like him or Fabian (Herbers) who work hard, want the ball and try to combine, it's easier for me to do my job. Before the penalty, it was a quick combination play with me and Fabian. I scored a penalty and we go home with one deserved point."







