New York City FC Downed, 2-0, to Charlotte FC

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC fell 2-0 to Charlotte FC on the road despite a bright start and several missed chances. Goals from Idan Gorno and Kerwin Vargas sealed the defeat in a weather-delayed match at Bank of America Stadium.

Match Recap

New York City FC took their talents on the road Saturday night as they faced Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made two changes to the side that beat Toronto FC 3-1 last time out, as Matt Freese and Tayvon Gray came into the team in place of Tomás Romero and Mitja Ilenič.

A weather delay pushed kickoff to just before 9:00 PM ET, and despite a bright start, the visitors fell behind against the run of play after Idan Gorno scored from close range in the 14th minute.

In response, Hannes Wolf looked to build on his fine form of late with another goal but saw his effort from outside the box blocked.

Chances were proving few and far between during the first half. In the 34th minute, a brilliant pass in behind from Tayvon Gray found Alonso Martínez, but his dinked effort had too much height and landed just over the bar.

The Costa Rican then went even closer minutes later after a mistake from Kristijan Kahlina put Martínez one-on-one. He rounded the keeper but saw his effort cleared off the line before Kahlina smothered Agustín Ojeda's follow-up.

New York City finished the half the stronger of the two sides but were unable to find an equalizer. The start of the second period saw one change for Jansen's side, as Andrés Perea was replaced by Julián Fernández.

The winger came within inches of drawing his side level after driving inside from the right and curling a vicious low shot that zipped past the post.

Maxi Moralez was then presented with a great chance inside the penalty area but could not keep his shot down, much to his frustration.

Jansen opted to make two changes in the 75th minute, introducing Mitja Ilenič and Jonny Shore in place of Gray and Ojeda.

Despite enjoying more of the ball, the visitors were dealt a further blow in the 81st minute when Charlotte doubled their advantage through Kerwin Vargas.

Eager to fashion a route back into the contest, New York City introduced Mounsef Bakrar in place of Aidan O'Neill.

Unfortunately, New York City could not find a way back into the contest and were forced to suffer a disappointing defeat on the road.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against Orlando City SC on Wednesday, July 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.