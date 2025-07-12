Sounders FC Grabs 3-2 Road Win Over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday Night at Children's Mercy Park
July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - Sounders FC (9-6-6, 33 points) earned a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City (6-11-5, 23 points) on Saturday night at Children's Mercy Park. Jordan Morris recorded a goal in his first start since March 5 in the 15th minute of play, with Albert Rusnák and Jesús Ferreira also adding first-half strikes as Seattle secured all three points on the road. Morris' goal was good for his 100th regular-season goal contribution (70 goals / 30 assists) since joining the club in 2016, joining Nico Lodeiro and Fredy Montero as the only three players in club history to reach that mark.
Brian Schmetzer's side now returns to Seattle for a pair of home matches against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, July 16 (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) and the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, July 19 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM), with both fixtures being played on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.
MATCH NOTES
With the result, Seattle is now 14-12-4 against Sporting Kansas City since the Seattle joined MLS in 2009, with a 7-6-2 record at Children's Mercy Park.
With today's win, Sounders FC now sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 33 points (9-6-6).
Jordan Morris made his first start since March 5 against Liga MX side Cruz Azul in Concacaf Champions Cup action. The forward has been dealing with injury for the majority of the season, appearing in only eight MLS matches in 2025. Morris set a career MLS single-season record with 13 goals last year.
With his fourth goal of the season in the 15th minute, Morris reached 100 regular-season goal contributions (70 goals / 30 assists) since he signed with the team prior to the 2016 season. The Mercer Island native is only the third player to reach that mark in club history, joining Nico Lodeiro (40 goals / 81 assists) and Fredy Montero (59 goals / 43 assists).
Morris' goal was his ninth against Sporting Kansas City in MLS play, most among active players.
Morris' goal was also his 88th in all competitions, growing his lead as the Seattle's all-time leading scorer. He joins Raúl Ruidíaz as the only players in club history to tally 70 or more regular-season goals. Morris also becomes the 10th active player in MLS to reach 70 regular-season goals.
Paul Rothrock delivered the cross on Morris' goal, earning him his fourth assist of the season, tied for third-most on the team this year.
Albert Rusnák's penalty kick earned him his 10th goal in all competitions and eighth in MLS play in 2025, the most on the team in both categories.
Ferreira's strike in first-half stoppage time was the 24-year-old's 56th goal in regular-season play since joining the league in 2017, tying Landon Donovan for most goals before the age of 25. He now has three goals in 2025, all in MLS play, to go along with his team-leading eight all-competition assists.
Brian Schmetzer made three changes to the starting lineup from last weekend's match against Columbus, with Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell and Jordan Morris replacing Stefan Frei, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi and Danny Musovski, respectively.
Andrew Thomas made his third start in goal for Seattle tonight with Frei recovering from a head injury he suffered last weekend against Columbus. Thomas made seven saves in the contest.
Sounders FC now returns to Seattle for a pair of home matches against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, July 16 (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) and the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, July 19 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Both fixtures will be played on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field and are part of Sounders FC's Throwback Week, featuring a new third kit as part of the MLS Archive Collection.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 3 - Sporting Kansas City 2
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Venue: Children's Mercy Park
Referee: Elijio Arreguin
Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Walt Heatherly
Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko
VAR: Michael Radchuk
Attendance: 16,717
Weather: 83 degrees and cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Jordan Morris (Paul Rothrock) 15'
SEA - Albert Rusnák (penalty) 27'
SEA - Jesús Ferreira 45'+8'
SKC - Dejan Joveljic (penalty) 67'
SKC - Santiago Muñóz (penalty) 90'+6'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SKC - Shapi Suleymanov (caution) 36'
SEA - Jonathan Bell (caution) 40'
SEA - Cristian Roldan (caution) 45'+6'
SKC - Manu García (penalty) 78'
SEA - Obed Vargas (caution) 81'
SEA - Albert Rusnák (caution) 82'
SEA - Nouhou (ejection) 90'+5'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan (Reed Baker-Whiting 78'), Jackson Ragen, Jonathan Bell, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan - Captain; Jesús Ferreira (Pedro de la Vega 63'), Albert Rusnák (Danny Leyva 82'), Paul Rothrock (Ryan Kent 62'); Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski HT)
Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Cody Baker, Georgi Minoungou
Total shots: 13
Shots on goal: 7
Fouls: 16
Offside: 1
Corner-Kicks: 4
Saves: 7
Sporting Kansas City - John Pulskamp; Khiry Shelton (Andrew Brody 84'), Jansen Miller, Joaquín Fernández, Logan Ndenbe (Nemanja Radoja 80'); Memo Rodríguez (Jake Davis HT), Manu García, Zorhan Bassong; Shapi Suleymanov (Santiago Muñóz HT), Dejan Joveljic, Dániel Sallói (Mason Toye 79')
Substitutes not used: Tim Leibold, Stephen Afrifa, Ryan Schewe, Ian James
Total shots: 21
Shots on goal: 9
Fouls: 14
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 7
Saves: 3
Images from this story
