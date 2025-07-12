Nashville SC Falls 2-1 at Inter Miami CF

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-1 at Inter Miami CF Saturday night, ending a historic run of 15 straight matches without a loss across all competitions. Despite the defeat, the Boys in Gold remain in the top three in the Eastern Conference standings and can pick up six points against intraconference opponents next week at GEODIS Park when they host the Columbus Crew on Wednesday, July 16 and Toronto FC on Saturday, July 19. Midfielder Hany Mukhtar scored his 10 th goal of the season, assisted by 2025 MLS All-Star defender Andy Najar (eight assists this season) and midfielder Patrick Yazbek (four).

Ten for the 10: Most Valuable Player candidate Mukhtar has now scored at least 10 goals in four of his first six seasons. His 76 tallies are the most in MLS since he entered the league in 2020.

Keepin' busy: Saturday's match marked Nashville SC's third in seven days and the midpoint of six fixtures in 20 days during the month of July.

Back in action: Midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada) and Walker Zimmerman (United States) made their return to MLS for the first time since May after representing their countries in the Concacaf Gold Cup. While Shaffelburg played the first 54 minutes, Zimmerman subbed in at the 64 th after scoring his first goal of the season in Nashville's 5-2 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup win over D.C. United last Wednesday.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park for the first of two matches in four days at The Castle when it hosts the Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 16 for Back to School Night presented by Farm Bureau.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

lost its first match since April 19

is 11W-1L-4D in its last 15 matches across all competitions (8W-1L-4D in MLS)

is 4W-4L-3D all-time vs. Inter Miami CF (regular season and playoffs)

is 4W-6L-5D all-time vs. Inter Miami across all competitions (MLS, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup)

is 70W-57L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

is 29W-38L-29D all-time on the road (regular season + playoffs)

is 51W-41L-44D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 47W-46L-50D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 38W-36L-37D all-time on Saturdays (regular season + playoffs)

is 6W-11L-5D all-time during July (regular season)

Julian Gaines made his first appearance since March 22 against CF Montréal and after recovering from a hip injury when he subbed in at the 78 th minute

Hany Mukhtar

scored his 10 th goal of the season

became the 23 rd player in MLS history to record at least 10 goals in four of his first six seasons

led Nashville SC in distance covered at 7.14 miles

was named Nashville SC Man of the Match

Andy Najar recorded his team-leading eighth assist of the season (tied with Hany Mukhtar)

Jonathan Pérez was suspended from the match after receiving his first career red card against the Philadelphia Union July 5

Ahmed Qasem made his first start since June 14 at Chicago Fire FC

Jacob Shaffelburg made his first start since May 24 at Toronto FC after representing Canada in the Concacaf Gold Cup and recovering from a hip injury

Patrick Yazbek

recorded his fourth assist of the season

led the team with 96.6% passing accuracy (minimum 55 passes completed)

Walker Zimmerman made his first MLS appearance since May 31 against New York City FC when he subbed in at the 64 th minute after representing the United States in the Concacaf Gold Cup

Box score:

Nashville SC (12W-5L-5D) at Inter Miami CF (11W-3L-5D)

July 12, 2025 - Chase Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 1

MIA: 2

Scoring summary:

MIA: Lionel Messi 17'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (A: Andy Najar, Patrick Yazbek) 49'

MIA: Lionel Messi 62'

Discipline:

NSH: Patrick Yazbek (Caution) 24'

MIA: Telasco Segovia (Caution) 52'

MIA: Marcelo Weigandt (Caution) 87'

NSH: Jack Maher (Caution) 90' + 3

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios (Walker Zimmerman 64'), Jack Maher, Andy Najar; Patrick Yazbek (Gastón Brugman 64'), Hany Mukhtar (C), Jacob Shaffelburg (Alex Muyl 54'), Eddi Tagseth (Matthew Corcoran 78'), Ahmed Qasem (Julian Gaines 78'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Bryan Acosta, Teal Bunbury, Josh Bauer

MIA starters: Oscar Ustari; Hector Martinez, Jordi Alba, Maximiliano Falcon, Marcelo Weigandt (Ryan Sailor 90' + 6); Sergio Busquets, Telasco Segovia (Baltasar Rodriguez 63'), Tadeo Allende (Federico Redondo 63'), Benjamin Cremaschi; Luis Suarez (Tomas Aviles 82'), Lionel Messi (C)

Substitutes: William Yarbrough, Rocco Rios-Novo, Fafa Picault, Leo Alfonso, Santiago Morales

Match officials:

Referee: Filip Dujic

AR1: Jason White

AR2: Mike Nickerson

4TH: Pierre-Luc Lauzierre

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Meghan Mullen

Weather: 84 and cloudy







