Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 1-0, on the Road to Real Salt Lake

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SANDY, Utah - Houston Dynamo FC fell 1-0 on the road to Real Salt Lake tonight at America First Field in a tightly contested match that saw 17 shots for each team.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond stepped up with four crucial saves over the course of the night to keep Houston in the match, but a goal from William Agada in the 42nd minute separated the teams at final whistle.

In the seventh minute, both defender Ethan Bartlow and Bond made crucial defensive contributions. Bartlow first denied a Salt Lake scorning opportunity at the goal line, clearing the ball with his right foot. Bond was then called into action seconds later, diving to his right to deny a right-footed strike from Braian Ojeda.

Defender Felipe Andrade had Houston's first shot on target in the 18th minute when a corner delivery from midfielder Jack McGlynn found the Brazilian defender for a header towards the hands of goalkeeper Rafael Cabral. McGlynn returned to the Dynamo this week after appearing in every match with the U.S. Men's National Team during the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup to help his country reach the Final versus Mexico at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Bond was called into action again in the 24th minute when a shot from Diogo Gonçalves forced the Englishman to dive low to his right for a fingertip save.

Bond delivered another crucial save in the 41st minute, getting up high to push Diego Luna's deflected shot over the crossbar.

McGlynn found forward Ezequiel Ponce in the box in first half stoppage time, setting him up for a header that forced Cabral to react quickly to his right for the save.

Forward Lawrence Ennali, who scored in his first Dynamo start in a victory over San Diego last week, took his chances from outside of the box in the 50th minute, but his attempt curled just over the crossbar.

Houston almost tied the match in the 54th minute when McGlynn found Ponce in the middle of the box, whose shot was blocked and deflected off the crossbar.

Bartlow, who earned Team of the Matchday honors for his two-assist performance versus San Diego last week, took his chances from well outside of the box in the 57th minute, forcing Cabral to get low and corral the danger that the low, powerful shot posed.

Houston again had a strong chance to tie the match in the 66th minute when McGlynn found defender Franco Escobar running into the left side of the box, but the Argentinian's shot was pulled just outside of the near post.

Houston managed another shot in the 69th minute when Escobar played Andrade into the box, but the Brazilian's attempt was blocked by a charging Cabral.

Ponce managed to flick a header towards goal after a quick delivery into the box from McGlynn in the 86th minute, but his attempt carried over the crossbar.

Bond stepped up again in second-half stoppage time with a two-handed, diving save to deny a bicycle kick attempt from Ariath Piol.

The entire Dynamo team wore black armbands during Saturday's match to recognize the tragic loss of life in the Texas Hill Country during the recent devastating floods. The Club will announce additional plans to recognize and support relief and recovery efforts in the region ahead of two home matches next week.

Earlier this week, the Dynamo made a joint $500,000 donation in collaboration with Austin FC, FC Dallas and Major League Soccer, and fans can continue to support by donating to Dynamo & Dash Charities HERE.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium to host two matches next week versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC (July 16) and the Philadelphia Union (July 19).

Real Salt Lake (7-10-4, 25 pts.) 1-0 Houston Dynamo FC (7-10-5, 26 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 22

America First Field - Sandy, Utah

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Real Salt Lake 1 0 1

Houston Dynamo FC 0 0 0

RSL: William Agada 2 (unassisted) 42'

Real Salt Lake: Rafael Cabral; Alexandros Katranis (Brayan Vera 67'), Sam Junqua, Justen Glad, Noel Caliskan (Emeka Eneli 92'); Braian Ojeda (Bode Hidalgo 67'), Pablo Ruiz, Diego Luna, Zavier Gozo (Ariath Piol 67'), Diogo Gonçalves; William Agada (Philip Quinton 87')

Unused substitutes: Dominik Marczuk, Mason Stajduhar, Jesus Barea, Johnny Russell

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Franco Escobar, Pablo Ortiz, Ethan Bartlow, Felipe Andrade (Griffin Dorsey 70); Artur (Duane Holmes 83'), Brooklyn Raines (Gabe Segal 89'), Jack McGlynn; Lawrence Ennali (Ondřej Lingr 70'), Ezequiel Ponce, Amine Bassi (Sebastian Kowalczyk 70')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Toyosi Olusanya, Femi Awodesu, Júnior Urso

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Felipe Andrade (caution; foul) 35'

HOU: Artur (caution; foul) 40'

RSL: Braian Ojeda (caution; foul) 57'

RSL: Noel Caliskan (caution; foul) 68'

RSL: William Agada (caution; foul) 72'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistant: Jeremy Hanson

Assistant: Darren Bandy

Fourth Official: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Weather: 90 degrees, clear skies







