Messi Brace Powers Inter Miami CF Past Nashville SC

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF (11W-3L-5D, 38 points) earned a 2-1 win at home over Nashville SC tonight to claim a fifth victory in a row and extend the team's unbeaten run to six this 2025 MLS regular season (5W, 1D). Captain Lionel Messi, who earns Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match honors, bagged a brace for a fifth consecutive regular season fixture to lead Inter Miami to victory on the night at Chase Stadium and make history by taking his tally to 11 goals in six games to tie Josef Martínez (11 from July 4 to Aug. 4, 2018) for the most goals in a six-game span in MLS history.

Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, David Martínez, and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Sergio Busquets and Benjamin Cremaschi started in midfield, being flanked by Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende; Messi and Luis Suárez led the team's attack.

Inter Miami had an early look at opening the scoring in the eighth minute through back-to-back attempts. An initial shot from Allende was met by a save by Nashville's goalkeeper, before Suárez's effort after claiming the rebound was just high above the crossbar.

Minutes later, Inter Miami found the breakthrough goal through a clinical finish from captain Messi from a free kick opportunity in the 17th minute. The Argentine legend masterfully placed the ball in the bottom right corner to record his 15th strike this 2025 regular season and hand the hosts a 1-0 lead before the half.

The visitors equalized in the first minutes of the second half, with Hany Mukhtar scoring for Nashville SC in the 49th minute.

Messi sealed his fifth brace in consecutive regular season games to restore Inter Miami's lead in the 62nd minute, intercepting a ball from Nashville's goalkeeper and scoring with a left-footed finish from the center of the box. The goal took his tally to 16 this regular season and also made MLS history, as Messi (11 goals in six games) tied Josef Martínez (11 from July 4 to Aug. 4, 2018) for the most goals in a six-game span in MLS history.

The 2-1 scoreline subsequently remained unchanged for Inter Miami to claim all three points and extend the team's unbeaten run this regular season to six.

Next, Inter Miami will carry on with MLS regular season action on the road, with the team set to visit FC Cincinnati this Wednesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Lionel Messi (17'), Lionel Messi (62')

NSH - Hany Mukhtar (49')

Misconduct:

MIA - Telasco Segovia (Yellow Card 87'), Marcelo Weigandt (Yellow Card 52')

NSH - Patrick Yazbek (Yellow Card 24'), Jack Maher (Yellow Card 90' +3)

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari; D Marcelo Weigandt (Ryan Sailor 90 +6), Maximiliano Falcón, David Martínez, Jordi Alba; M Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi; Telasco Segovia (Baltasar Rodríguez 63'), Tadeo Allende (Federico Redondo 63'); F Lionel Messi ©, Luis Suárez (Tomás Avilés 83')

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Ríos Novo, William Yarbrough; M Santiago Morales; F Leo Afonso, Fafa Picault

Nashville SC - GK Joe Willis; D Andy Nájar, Jack Maher, Jeisson Palacios (Walker Zimmerman 64'), Daniel Lovitz; M Hany Mukhtar, Edvard Tagseth (Matthew Corcoran 78'), Patrick Yazbek (Gastón Brugman 64'); F Ahmed Qasem (Julian Gaines 78'), Sam Surridgde, Jacob Shaffelburg (Alex Muyl 54')

Unused Substitutes - GK Brian Schwake; D Josh Bauer; M Bryan Acosta; F Teal Bunbury

Details of the Game:

Date: July 12, 2025

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Attendance: 21,108

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 54.12 %

NSH - 45.88 %

Shots:

MIA - 9

NSH - 9

Saves:

MIA - 1

NSH - 3

Corners:

MIA - 0

NSH - 4

Fouls:

MIA - 11

NSH - 14







