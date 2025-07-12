Fire Put Out: SDFC Collects 3 Points Tonight

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







The Squad put out the fire tonight. SDFC took home 3 points against Chicago Fire FC with a brace by MLS All-Star Anders Dreyer! We are holding tight to our spot at the top of the Western Conference.

Join us next Saturday, July 19 for Community Night as we host Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The first 24,000 fans will receive SDFC rally towels. SDFC will donate $2 for every ticket sold to the San Diego Foundation's SDFC Community Impact Fund. Secure your tickets today!







