San Diego FC Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Community Night at Snapdragon Stadium
July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (13-7-3, 42 points) continues its three-match MLS Regular Season homestand this Saturday, July 19, when the club welcomes Vancouver Whitecaps FC (12-5-5, 41 points) to Snapdragon Stadium for a pivotal Western Conference showdown on MLS Matchday 26. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM (English) and TUDN 1700 AM (Spanish). Tickets are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.
Community Night Aims to Drive Local Impact
Saturday marks a special occasion off the pitch as SDFC hosts Community Night with the goal of raising $500,000 for the San Diego FC Community Impact Fund, created in partnership with the San Diego Foundation. For every ticket sold, SDFC will donate $2 to the fund, with additional support provided by SDG&E through a charitable investment.
Fans will be able to contribute further through a silent auction of autographed match-worn gear and one-of-a-kind memorabilia from SDFC's inaugural season, as well as by making direct, tax-deductible donations both online and in-stadium.
Participate in the SDFC Community Night Silent Auction HERE.
Make a tax-deductible donation HERE.
The night will feature special pre-match and in-stadium programming:
24,000 rally towels for the first fans in attendance.
Local food, art and nonprofit showcases representing all 18 cities across San Diego County.
Live music from Obed Padilla and dual national anthem performances by Cassandra Di Fruscio.
SDFC Vice Chairman and Sycuan Chairman Cody Martinez will serve as Saturday's Keeper of the FLOW, joining a list of iconic figures who have launched the matchday ritual.
As SDFC CEO Tom Penn said: "You show up. We give back. That's the message behind this special night. Community Night is about the power of showing up for one another."
Western Conference Clash in Battle for First
Saturday marks the first-ever home meeting between SDFC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a pivotal clash at the top of the Western Conference standings. Despite a 1-0 setback to Toronto FC on Wednesday, SDFC remains in first place with 42 points (13-7-3), just one point ahead of the second-place Whitecaps (12-5-5, 41 points). Vancouver enters the match in strong form following a commanding 3-0 road victory over Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. With only one point separating the clubs, Saturday's match offers San Diego a chance to extend their lead at the top of the West, while Vancouver looks to overtake first place.
McVey Hits Century Mark
Wednesday's match marked a milestone for defender Christopher McVey, who reached 100 MLS regular season appearances. McVey has played every minute of SDFC's inaugural campaign (2,070 total) and remains the only player on the roster to do so.
Dreyer, Lozano Lead the Attack
Danish winger Anders Dreyer continues to pace the league with 26 goal contributions (11 goals, 15 assists) and remains a top candidate in the MVP conversation. He's one of just three MLS players with 20+ contributions this season, alongside Lionel Messi and Evander.
Mexican international Hirving "Chucky" Lozano returned to the starting lineup last week and added an assist, bringing his season tally to 14 goal contributions (6 goals, 8 assists).
What's Next
San Diego FC will close out its MLS regular season July homestand next Friday, July 25, when the club hosts Nashville SC at 7:30 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium. Tickets for the match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.
