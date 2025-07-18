Match Details: FC Dallas Hosts St. Louis CITY SC this Saturday, July 19
July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - As part of its season-long celebration of 30 years in Major League Soccer, FC Dallas will host '90s Night presented by Coca-Cola on Saturday, July 19 against St. Louis CITY SC at Toyota Stadium at 7:30 p.m. The night will feature nostalgia, iconic music, surprise activations and a historic return of club legends from the Dallas Burn era (1996-2004).
Media members who plan to attend Saturday's home match versus St. Louis CITY SC should RSVP with Raul Hernandez at RHernandez@FCDallas.com. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio broadcast can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.
FC Dallas Launches Additional Initiatives to Support Central Texas Flood Victims
FC Dallas is launching a series of additional initiatives to honor the victims and provide ongoing support for families impacted by this tragedy. These efforts will debut at the club's July 19 home match vs. St. Louis CITY SC at Toyota Stadium.
"This tragedy has deeply impacted our community, our club, and our hearts," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "We are committed to honoring those we've lost and supporting those who now face the long journey of healing and rebuilding."
Key Initiatives Include:
On-Field Tribute: Beginning July 19, FC Dallas will feature a special on-field stencil to honor the victims of the Central Texas flooding. The tribute is scheduled to remain on the field for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Game-Worn Legacy Kit Auction: FC Dallas players will debut their 2025 Legacy Kits during the July 19 match. All game-worn kits will be auctioned through the DASH auction app, with proceeds benefiting flood relief and recovery efforts in Central Texas.
Commemorative Patch: FC Dallas and St. Louis CITY SC players will wear a dedicated patch on their kits during the match to honor the victims and raise awareness of the tragedy.
Camp Mystic Tribute T-Shirt: To honor the lives lost from Camp Mystic, players and staff will wear green tribute t-shirts upon arrival at Toyota Stadium on July 19.
On Saturday, a limited number of these shirts will be available for fans to purchase at the FC Dallas Fan Shop and Soccer90 for $15, with 100% of proceeds supporting FC Dallas' Central Texas Flood Relief Fund.
Commemorative Match Poster: Purchase the 30th anniversary commemorative match poster for $5 at all Toyota Stadium retail locations. All proceeds benefit flood relief efforts in Central Texas.
BROADCAST DETAILS:
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT
English Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English Radio: The FC Dallas app
