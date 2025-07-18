Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Atlanta United: July 19, 2025

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC travels to Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend to face off against rivals Atlanta United for their second matchup this season. Saturday's match is the eighth MLS regular-season meeting between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United, with Atlanta owning a slight edge, going 4-3-0 against CLTFC.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United

When: Saturday, July 19

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

Previous Head-to-Head Matchup:

Charlotte FC 2 - 0 Atlanta United (Major League Soccer | March 1, 2025)

Eastern Conference Table:

Philadelphia Union- 43 Points, 22 GP

FC Cincinnati - 42 points, 22 GP

Nashville SC - 41 Points, 22 GP

Columbus Crew - 41 points, 22 GP

Inter Miami - 38 points, 19 GP

Orlando City - 35 Points, 22 GP

NYCFC - 31 points, 21 GP

New York Red Bulls - 30 points, 22 GP

Charlotte FC - 29 points, 22 GP

Chicago Fire - 28 points, 21 GP

Gritty defensive performances have defined Charlotte FC's recent form, as the squad has started finding their rhythm again.

"We've got to go and perform because players like the ones Atlanta United have, on their day, can go and take the game away from us. We have to make sure we do our job", said Head Coach Dean Smith in his press conference.

Charlotte FC extended their overall unbeaten streak to three matches, going 2-0-1 following the 2-1 win over D.C. United on Wednesday. The Crown have tallied at least one goal in 15 straight matches across all competitions, including 10 multi-goal performances.

Both Wilfried Zaha and Pep Biel have continued to shine on the field, extending their respective statistical streaks each match.

The Spaniard raised his goal contribution tally to 19, with nine goals and 10 assists on the season, following his first career MLS brace on Wednesday against D.C. United. He is now one of only five players in MLS with double-digit assists.

Meanwhile, Premier League pedigree Wilfried Zaha remains a key catalyst in Charlotte's attack. He recorded his fourth game-winning assist of the season. He has now contributed a goal in six consecutive matches, with one goal and five assists, and is currently on a streak of four straight games with an assist.







