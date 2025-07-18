Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers Preview

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United travels to the Pacific Northwest to face Western Conference rivals Portland Timbers in a Saturday night showdown at Providence Park. The Loons are eager to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 home defeat to LAFC this past Wednesday, and will look to regain momentum in their push for a strong second half of the season. Portland presents a tough challenge in one of the league's most intense atmospheres, with both clubs seeking valuable points to solidify their postseason ambitions.

Minnesota enters Match 24 sitting third in the Western Conference standings, showcasing a strong balance of defensive organization and attacking dynamism. Striker Tani Oluwaseyi continues to impress, recently scoring his ninth goal of the campaign, while Robin Lod's veteran presence has been instrumental in unlocking opposing defenses. With the playoff race tightening, they will be motivated to seize all three points at Providence Park.

The Timbers come into Saturday's contest following a 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake, which snapped their 10-match home unbeaten streak dating back to early March. While Portland has shown flashes of quality at home this season, inconsistency has been an issue for head coach Phil Neville's side as they look to find a rhythm in the playoff hunt. Winger Santiago Moreno has been central to their attack, while Felipe Mora continues to provide a goal threat up top. Neville will look to reignite their offensive rhythm and shore up defensive vulnerabilities that have been exposed in recent matches.

With both teams fighting to strengthen their postseason push, Saturday's matchup promises to deliver an intense battle in a critical stretch of the MLS season. Expect a high-stakes contest under the lights at Providence Park as each side looks to make a statement in the Western Conference.

HEAD COACH ON FACING PORTLAND AT PROVIDENCE PARK WITH A LOUD ATMOSPHERE...

"We have to deal with that well tomorrow. We have to strike the balance between freshness, but also a level of maturity and ability to handle what is a really tough crowd."

GOALKEEPER DAYNE ST. CLAIR ON PLAYING AT PORTLAND WITH ENERGETIC OPPOSING FANS...

"The more people are there the better I like to play. You always want to put on a show and there's no better feeling than when those [fans] go quiet as well."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Wessel Speel - Shoulder (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED @ PORTLAND TIMBERS

Providence Park | Portland, Oregon

07.19.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 24

9:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Regular Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 11-5-7 (40 pts. | 5-2-4 on the road)

POR: 9-7-6 (33 pts. | 6-6-3 at home)







