Club Loans Adam Beaudry to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has loaned Homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC of the USL Championship. As part of the agreement, the Rapids retain the right to recall Beaudry at any time.

"This is a great opportunity for Adam to gain valuable experience in high-level matches as he continues his development," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "With the U-20 World Cup on the horizon, consistent minutes in a competitive environment will be important for his growth and his chances of being included in the roster."

Beaudry, 19, has made two appearances for the Rapids' First Team since signing a Homegrown contract on January 10, 2024. He made his MLS debut on October 19, 2024, at Austin FC, becoming the youngest goalkeeper in club history to start, play, and finish a match. He most recently started for the Rapids in their home match against Portland on March 22, 2025.

Since making his professional debut on April 30, 2023, Beaudry has made 30 MLS NEXT Pro appearances with Rapids 2 and two additional appearances in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In 2023, he started 16 matches, recorded two clean sheets, and helped the side clinch the top seed in the Western Conference. His performances earned him a finalist nod for the MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year award. In 2024, he made six appearances across all competitions. That stretch included a clean sheet against Azteca FC in the U.S. Open Cup on March 31. In 2025, he has recorded eight appearances and two clean sheets for Rapids 2.

The Castle Pines, Colorado native becomes the 23rd Rapids player to be loaned to Colorado Springs and the 27th to represent both clubs. He reunites with Switchbacks midfielder Yosuke Hanya, with whom he made 14 appearances for Rapids 2 in 2023 during the team's run to the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Final.

Internationally, Beaudry has earned 18 caps for the U.S. Youth National Teams at the U-17, U-19, and U-20 levels. He started five of six matches at the 2024 Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Mexico, logging 380 minutes, posting three clean sheets, and helping the U.S. reach the tournament final. He also started three matches at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, helping the U.S. advance to the Round of 16.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids loan Homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the USL Championship on July 18, 2025. The Rapids retain the right to recall the player at any time.







