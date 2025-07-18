Keys to the Match: Boost

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Boost

New York City FC left it late in Orlando, but ensured the drama was worth the wait.

A second-half own goal and a composed finish from Alonso Martínez sealed a 2-1 road win-their second away victory of the season.

The timing couldn't have been better. Amid a challenging four-game road stretch, the team now heads west to Kansas City. The last meeting between these two sides came in 2022, when a goalless draw left the points shared.

New York City will be eager to build on Wednesday's momentum. While the previous outing in Charlotte ended in a narrow defeat, there were clear signs of strong performances across both matches. Consistency, even in adversity, is often the hallmark of a team finding its rhythm.

Manager Pascal Jansen singled out goalkeeper Matt Freese for praise after the Orlando victory-a testament to the collective effort needed to grind out results on the road in MLS. If NYCFC can follow up with another win, it would speak volumes about their character, resilience, and growing belief.

New Faces

One of the major shifts at Sporting KC this season came on the sidelines.

Club stalwart Peter Vermes stepped aside in March, with longtime assistant Kerry Zavagnin stepping in as caretaker. A former player for the club, Zavagnin brings deep institutional knowledge and has remained tactically consistent, favoring the familiar 4-3-3 formation.

Leading the attack is Dejan Joveljic, signed in the offseason after helping LA Galaxy to an MLS Cup title. With 13 goals to his name already, he's in red-hot form and will be one to watch closely if NYCFC hopes to return home with a positive result.

Changes

New York City FC has racked up the air miles this week. With stops in Charlotte, Orlando, and now Kansas City, the travel toll is real. Managing physical and mental fatigue is critical during such stretches.

Pascal Jansen made just one change to the starting XI in Orlando but made full use of all five substitutions. That squad depth proved essential in securing the win, and could once again play a key role on Saturday.

Rotation may be on the cards as the team seeks to strike a balance between freshness and continuity. With multiple players showing they can contribute off the bench, NYCFC will hope to leverage that depth once again in the heartland.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.