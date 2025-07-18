Houston Dynamo FC to Host the Philadelphia Union on H-Town Night
July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC hosts the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 19, in a cross-conference matchup at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can secure their tickets HERE.
The Club will also celebrate everything Houston during H-Town Night, presented by SeatGeek, where fans can look forward to a halftime performance by Houston rap legend Mike Jones, as well as the opportunity to purchase limited-edition Dynamo x Free Walls: H-Town Collection merchandise at the Team Store, including two separate t-shirts featuring select Free Walls murals and a scarf that encompasses all of the murals created throughout EaDo. Other H-Town Night matchday activations include a prematch car show at HDFC Headquarters on the north side of the stadium, photo opportunities on a 713-inspired set on the concourse and a recognition of the local artists participating in the Free Walls project before the match. Additional information regarding the celebration is available HERE.
In the most recent matchup between the two sides, the Dynamo defeated the Union 3-0 in the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final in Houston behind a brace from former Dynamo player Mauro Manotas and an own goal from Philly defender Auston Trusty.
Head coach Ben Olsen is on the verge of a major career milestone with Houston, sitting one victory away from 150 career MLS regular season wins. The veteran has been a part of the league since 1998 as a player and a coach since 2010, and Olsen currently ranks third among active MLS coaches in career wins and seventh all-time.
During Saturday's match, the entire Dynamo team will again wear
special jersey patches to recognize the tragic loss of life during the recent devastating floods. These match-worn jerseys will be auctioned by Dynamo & Dash Charities, with all proceeds benefiting Central Texas Flood relief efforts by providing short-term and long-term assistance to impacted communities.
Additionally, the Club has designed shirts that will be sold in the stadium Team Store and MLSStore.com, with 100 percent of the proceeds also going to relief efforts. Finally, all money raised through the in-stadium 50/50 Raffle on match nights in July will go towards relief efforts.
Last week, the Dynamo made a joint $500,000 donation in collaboration with Austin FC, FC Dallas and Major League Soccer. Fans can continue to support by donating to Dynamo & Dash Charities.
Houston next hosts the LA Galaxy on Friday, July 25, at Shell Energy Stadium on what will be Military Appreciation Night, presented by Heriberto Ramos & Associates. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can purchase tickets for the match.
