George Campbell Transferred to West Bromwich Albion F.C.

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Friday that it has transferred defender George Campbell to EFL Championship club West Bromwich Albion F.C.

"We would like to thank George for his services to the Club over the years," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. Ever since he joined CF Montréal in 2022, George has made enormous progress and was an important part of our back line. His professionalism will allow him to take the next step of his career in England and we wish him the best of luck."

Campbell, 24, is a product of the Atlanta United academy and joined the Bleu-blanc-noir via trade on December 13, 2022.

Over three MLS seasons in Montreal, Campbell logged 5,398 minutes, 70 games including 61 starts in MLS along with one goal and five assists. His MLS career spans six seasons, 106 games, 83 starts and 7,550 minutes played.

At the international level, Campbell earned his first cap for the United States men's national senior team on January 18 during a 3-1 win over Venezuela.

Transaction: CF Montréal transfers defender Geroge Campbell to EFL Championship club West Bromwich Albion F.C.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.