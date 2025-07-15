CF Montréal in Pennsylvania to Take on Philadelphia Union on Wednesday

July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







CHESTER, Pennsylvania - CF Montréal will cap off back-to-back road games by visiting the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Wednesday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

Fresh from taking a point in a 1-1 draw to Orlando City in Florida last Saturday, interim head coach Marco Donadel and his squad will look to continue on their road streak. The Bleu-blanc-noir is currently unbeaten in its last two games on the road along with a 2-1-1 record in its last four games away from home.

CF Montréal holds a 11-10-10 record against the Union (55 goals for, 48 goals against) along with a 2-5-8 record (21 goals for, 24 goals against) when playing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Montrealers will close out their season series against Philadelphia, with the Union grabbing a 2-1 win at Stade Saputo back on May 3.

In its first season under head coach Bradley Carnell, the Union currently sit atop the Eastern Conference with 43 points and a 13-5-4 record. Last Saturday, Philadelphia snapped a two-game losing skid with a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

With a converted penalty last Saturday, forward Prince Owusu scored his ninth goal of the season in MLS and equalled his scoring tally from last season. Owusu has now scored five goals in his last five MLS games and seven goals in his last six games, in all competitions. With one more goal, the 28-year-old German would become the 11th player in Club history since 1993 to score ten goals or more in a regular season.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.