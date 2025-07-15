Evander to Participate in 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, Presented by AT&T

July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander has been selected to compete in the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T, the league announced today. The Brazilian will compete in two events, the Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T and the Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice.

Evander and a team of nine other MLS All-Stars, as well as U.S. Men's National Team legend Clint Dempsey and U.S. Women's National Team and OL Lyonnes star Lindsay Heaps, will square off in a test of soccer skills against stars from Mexico's LIGA MX.

The competition is comprised of five head-to-head contests rooted in the sport, each requiring ball control, accuracy, strategy, and teamwork. For more information about the five challenges, click here. For player bios and a listing of which event each player will participate in, click here.

Evander has earned back-to-back All-Star nods with different clubs as he's hit the ground running after an offseason trade to FC Cincinnati. He paces the Orange and Blue with his 21 goal contributions - 13 goals (tied for third in the league) and eight assists (fourth in the league) - as FCC have battled for positioning atop the league table.

Evander' current four-game goal streak is tied for the club record, Evander ranks first in MLS in free kick goals (three) and goals scored from outside the box (eight) in 2025.

More information about the event, as well more information about 2025 MLS All-Star Week, can be found at fccincinnati.com/2025-all-stars or MLSSoccer.com/allstar/2025.







