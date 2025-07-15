Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park Wednesday for Key Eastern Conference Matchup with the Columbus Crew
July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will return to GEODIS Park for the first of two matches against Eastern Conference opponents in four days at The Castle when it hosts the Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 16 for Back to School Night presented by Farm Bureau. Tickets for the match are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.
The Boys in Gold (12W-5L-5D, 41 points), who are off to their best start in team history through 22 regular season matches and have lost only once in their last 16 fixtures across all competitions (11W-1L-4D), sit just two points behind the Philadelphia Union (13W-5L-4D, 43 points) for the top spot in Major League Soccer and the Eastern Conference.
Columbus, which also trails Philadelphia by two points in the standings, visit Nashville fresh off a 4-2 comeback victory over rival FC Cincinnati that saw the Crew recover from a 2-0 deficit just five minutes into the match.
Here are five things to know for Wednesday's fixture, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.
Nashville SC, which beginning Wednesday will play two matches in four days at GEODIS Park, is tied with the first place Philadelphia Union for the best home record in MLS this season (7W-1L-3D). Including all competitions (MLS, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup), NSC is 9W-1L-3D at The Castle in 2025.
The Boys in Gold are unbeaten all-time against Columbus at home (GEODIS Park and Nissan Stadium) with a record of 1W-0L-2D. The Crew are unbeaten in their last five matches (4W-0L-1D) and have defeated the then Supporters' Shield leader three times during that span (Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Philadelphia, FC Cincinnati).
Hany Mukhtar, who has the fifth most goal contributions in MLS this season with 18 (10 goals, eight assists), is the only Boy in Gold to appear in all nine of the club's regular season matches versus Columbus and leads the team with four goals and three assists across series history. Nashville SC is unbeaten against the Crew (2W-0L-3D) when Mukhtar records a point, including its 2-2 draw against the Ohio side earlier this season when he found the back of the net once.
First-time All-Star Andy Najar is tied with Chicago Fire FC's Andrew Gutman for the most goal contributions (9) by a defender this season after recording his team-leading eighth assist last Saturday at Miami (tied with Mukhtar). Nashville SC is the only MLS team to have multiple defenders in the top five (Najar, Dan Lovitz - 7).
Wednesday's match at GEODIS Park is the fourth of six fixtures in 20 days for Nashville SC. In addition to Columbus, the Boys in Gold will face Toronto FC at home July 19 for Star Wars™ Night presented by Coca-Cola (tickets available here) before visiting San Diego FC on July 25 for the club's first-ever fixture against the expansion side.
