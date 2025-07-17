Nashville SC Continues Home Dominance with 3-0 Win over Columbus Crew

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club improved its Major League Soccer-best home record (8W-1L-3D) when it defeated the Columbus Crew 3-0 Wednesday night at GEODIS Park, remaining just two points back of the top spot in MLS (Philadelphia Union, 46 points). The Boys in Gold's All-Star trio of Hany Mukhtar (goal), Andy Najar (assist), and Sam Surridge (assist) combined to put Nashville up 2-0 in the 30 th minute after a Columbus own goal less than two minutes into the match gave them the early lead.

In the 82 nd minute, Surridge reclaimed the solo lead in the MLS Golden Boot race with his 17 th goal of the season, assisted by Ahmed Qasem's first career MLS helper. Goalkeeper Joe Willis made four saves for his eighth shutout of the season.

Thrice as nice: Nashville SC's trio of All-Stars (Mukhtar, Najar, Surridge) combined on a goal for the second time this season on Mukhtar's 30 th minute tally. While Najar leads the team in assists with nine, Surridge leads the club in goal contributions with goals, four assists).

Wednesday the 13th: With 11 matches remaining, Nashville SC matched its single season high for wins during the regular season with 13 set in 2022 and 2023.

Time travelers: Nashville SC debuted its new 'Nashville Nostalgia' kit Wednesday night that celebrates Music City's honky tonk roots and storied past. The chalk white jersey which, for the first time in club history, incorporates Nashville SC's iconic "N" monogram as its crest, features 90's era denim-patterned shoulders and is accompanied by denim-patterned shorts reminiscent of the outfit of choice for many Music City residents in the 90's.

Next up: Nashville SC will play its second of two matches in four days at GEODIS Park when it hosts Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 19 for Star Wars™ Night presented by Coca-Cola.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

debuted its new 'Nashville Nostalgia' kit

matched its all-time high for regular season wins with 13 (2022, 2023)

is off to its best start through 23 MLS matches at 13W-5L-5D (44 points)

improved to 8W-1L-3D at GEODIS Park during the regular season (10W-1L-3D all competitions), tied with the Philadelphia Union for the best home record in MLS

is unbeaten in its last 10 home matches across all competitions (8W-0L-2D)

improved to 3W-4L-4D all-time vs. Columbus in the regular season + playoffs

improved to 2W-0L-2D all-time vs. Columbus at home (Nissan Stadium and GEODIS Park) in the regular season

is 71W-57L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

is 42W-19L-33D all-time at home (regular season + playoffs)

is 52W-41L-44D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 24W-11L-12D all-time on weekdays in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 18W-8L-9D all-time on Wednesdays in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 7W-11L-5D all-time during July (regular season)

Hany Mukhtar

recorded his 11 th goal of the season

is on a three MLS match goal-scoring streak

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Alex Muyl led the match in distance covered with 7.55 miles

Andy Najar recorded his team-leading ninth assist of the season

Jonathan Pérez

returned to the starting XI after missing the club's last match due to a red card suspension

led the team with 100% passing accuracy (minimum 24 passes completed)

will miss Saturday's match against Toronto FC due to yellow card accumulation

Ahmed Qasem recorded his first career MLS assist

Sam Surridge

recorded his MLS-leading 17 th goal of the season

recorded his fourth assist of the season

reached 20-plus MLS goal contributions (1 goals, four assists) for the first tim in his career and joined Hany Mukhtar (three times) as the second player in Nashville SC history to do so

Joe Willis

made four saves and recorded his eighth shutout of the season

recorded his 75 th career regular season clean sheet (57 with Nashville SC)

recorded his 100 th career regular season win (66 with Nashville SC)

Walker Zimmerman made his first start since May 31 against New York City FC

Box score:

Nashville SC (13W-5L-5D) vs. Columbus Crew (11W-4L-8D)

July 16, 2025 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 3

CLB: 0

Scoring summary:

NSH: Sean Zawadzki (Own Goal) 2'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (A: Sam Surridge, Andy Najar) 30'

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Ahmed Qasem) 82'

Discipline:

NSH: Jonathan Pérez (Caution) 49'

CLB: Max Arfsten (Caution) 57'

CLB: Daniel Gazdag (Caution) 82'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman (C), Andy Najar (Josh Bauer 88'); Patrick Yazbek (Gastón Brugman 88'), Hany Mukhtar (Teal Bunbury 83'), Alex Muyl, Eddi Tagseth (Bryan Acosta 83'); Jonathan Pérez (Ahmed Qasem 78'), Sam Surridge

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Jeisson Palacios, Matthew Corcoran, Julian Gaines

CLB starters: Patrick Schulte; Yevhen Cheberko, Sean Zawadzki, Max Arfsten, Steven Moreira; Darlington Nagbe (C) (Lassi Lappalainen 72'), Daniel Gazdag (Cole Mrowka 88'), Ibrahim Aliyu, Amar Sejdic (Dylan Chambost 54'); Diego Rossi (Derrick Jones 88'), Jacen Russell-Rowe (Taha Habroune 72')

Substitutes: Abrahan Romero, Evan Bush, Tristan Brown, Cesar Ruvalcaba

Match officials:

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

AR1: Corey Parker

AR2: Kyle Atkins

4TH: Rosendo Mendoza

VAR: Greg Dopka

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 90 and sunny







