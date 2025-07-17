'Caps get over 40 MLS points in fewest games in club history

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON, TX - It was a fire performance from Vancouver Whitecaps FC under the sweltering heat in Texas, as they defeated Houston Dynamo FC 3-0 on Wednesday, returning to winning ways.

Whitecaps FC started this match scorching hot, scoring inside four minutes. Édier Ocampo crossed a dangerous ball into the box, right onto the head of Mathías Laborda. Laborda headed a great effort onto goal, forcing Dynamo 'keeper Jonathan Bond into a full stretch save, but was helpless to block Emmanuel Sabbi's rebound as the forward rifled it into the roof of the net.

The 'Caps nearly scored a second just minutes later, with Ocampo in acres of space before delivering a delicious cross right towards the near post, almost finding Brian White but missing his head by millimetres before a Tate Johnson strike was saved by Bond.

White was close to becoming a provider himself, putting Daniel Ríos in behind for a breakaway, with Ríos' ensuing shot saved by Bond.

Sabbi almost got a second in the 15th minute after winning the ball inside the Houston box, but his shot was deflected wide before it could nestle inside the net.

The Dynamo almost equalized in the 25th minute, after Ezequiel Ponce's header in the box went just off target.

Bjørn Inge Utvik made a big clearance less than 10 minutes before halftime, getting in the way at the back post before a cross met the head of Amine Bassi.

Whitecaps FC then doubled the lead just before halftime, through Sebastian Berhalter. A great passing move right around the box saw White lay it off for Berhalter to hit it first-time, taking a deflection on its way into the back of the net.

Sabbi nearly got his second and the 'Caps' third right on the stroke of halftime, but his leaping header went wide of the post. Nevertheless, Whitecaps FC went into the break with a two-goal cushion.

The 'Caps began the second half with the same energy from the first half. Sabbi kept being a nuisance for the Dynamo, and won a penalty kick in the 55th minute after slaloming into the Houston box. Up stepped White, with his penalty kick saved, but he was the first to the rebound to score his 16th goal of the season in all competitions.

Whitecaps FC held firm with their 3-0 lead, extinguishing any Houston attacks to see out the game and take three more points on the road.

Whitecaps FC are back in action this coming Saturday, July 19 as they travel to sunny California to battle first place San Diego FC. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT. The 'Caps then come back home to BC Place to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, July 26. Kickoff for that one is also at 7:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 15,266

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Scoring Summary

4' - VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi

42' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (Brian White)

56' - VAN - Brian White

Statistics

Possession: HOU 56% - VAN 44%

Shots: HOU 13 - VAN 14

Shots on Goal: HOU 2 - VAN 7

Saves: HOU 4 - VAN 2

Fouls: HOU 19 - VAN 10

Offsides: HOU 0 - VAN 1

Corners: HOU 6 - VAN 1

Cautions

14' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter

34' - HOU - Amine Bassi

38' - VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi

49' - HOU - Brooklyn Raines

50' - VAN - Brian White

70' - VAN - Tate Johnson

76' - HOU - Sebastian Kowalczyk

89' - HOU - Femi Awodesu

90' - HOU - Franco Escobar

Houston Dynamo FC

31.Jonathan Bond; 36.Felipe Andrade (25.Griffin Dorsey 59'), 22.Pablo Ortiz, 4.Ethan Bartlow (24.Femi Awodesu 78'), 2.Franco Escobar; 35.Brooklyn Raines, 6.Artur (14.Duane Holmes 78'), 21.Jack McGlynn; 8.Amine Bassi (27.Sebastian Kowalczyk 59'), 10.Ezequiel Ponce, 11.Lawrence Ennali (9.Ondrej Lingr 59')

Substitutes not used

1.Jimmy Maurer, 12.Toyosi Olusanya, 17.Gabriel Segal, 30.Junior Urso

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 2.Mathías Laborda, 4.Ranko Veselinović © (12.Belal Halbouni 84'), 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter (59.Jeevan Badwal 90'+4), 13.Ralph Priso (20.Andrés Cubas 72'); 14.Daniel Ríos (7.Jayden Nelson 72'), 24.Brian White, 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (26.J.C. Ngando 85')

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 32.Isaac Boehmer, 42.Nelson Pierre







