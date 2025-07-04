Kreilach's final match as a member of Whitecaps FC tonight

July 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that the club has reached a mutual decision to part ways forward Damir Kreilach and will exercise a buyout of a guaranteed contract this weekend. Kreilach's final match as a member of Whitecaps FC will be tonight, July 4, when Vancouver visits LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT - watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, TSN and listen on 730 CKNW, CKNW.com.

"Damir has been an exceptional leader and mentor over the past one and a half years," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Many of our young players, who are now making their mark in MLS, were so well prepared thanks to his steady presence and support in the locker room. We're incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Damir and wish him and his family all the very best in the future."

The product of Vukovar, Croatia helped the club win the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship and reach the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Final. During his time in Vancouver, Kreilach made 31 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and adding one assist.

Kreilach was signed by Whitecaps FC in December 2023 following six seasons at MLS Western Conference side Real Salt Lake, where he captained the side in his final last two years.

