Vancouver Whitecaps FC Blanked by Los Angeles Galaxy

July 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CARSON, CA - It was a tough night in California on Friday, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC fell 3-0 on the road against Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. Whitecaps FC remain in second place in the Western Conference, one point back of San Diego FC.

The 'Caps will look to get right back on track on Wednesday when they host Valour FC in the second leg of their quarterfinal series in the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship. Tickets are available at whitecapsfc.com/tickets. The Blue & White will welcome back Sebastian Berhalter and Brian White following Sunday's Concacaf Gold Cup final.

LA Galaxy drew first blood inside two minutes, with Matheus Nascimento getting the rebound after Yohei Takaoka saved a long shot from Edwin Cerrillo.

Ranko Veselinovic then made a huge tackle to deny Nascimento a second just a few minutes later.

Édier Ocampo almost got Whitecaps FC back on track in the 10th minute after finding space inside the box, but he was unable to stay on his feet to get a shot off.

Takaoka had to make another big save in the 20th minute, bringing up two big hands to palm away a Jonathan Paintsil curled effort.

Emmanuel Sabbi came ever so close to providing an assist for the equalizer in the 35th minute, after the American forward dribbled into the box and aimed to put the ball on a plate from close angle, but his pass was blocked before it could find a player in blue. Sabbi nearly forced an own goal just before halftime, drilling a low cross in the box that Emiro Garces sliced agonizingly over the crossbar.

Whitecaps FC began the second half strong, nearly getting themselves back on level terms off a free kick three minutes into the second half, as Pedro Vite's effort was clawed away at the last second by Galaxy goalkeeper Novak Micovic.

Jayden Nelson, fresh off the bench, almost made an instant impact in the 55th minute, trying to capitalize on a loose ball right in front of goal, but Micovic was able to snatch it away before Nelson could turn it into the net.

Despite the 'Caps dominating the second half proceedings, it was the Galaxy that struck next in the 60th minute, with Paintsil firing past Takaoka to make it 2-0. The Galaxy were then awarded a questionable penalty kick in the 75th minute after an alleged foul in the box. Paintsil stepped up and dispatched his penalty to make it 3-0.

The 'Caps would continue to fight all the way until the end, even battling with 10 men after Nelson was shown a second yellow in added time, but had to accept a tough defeat on the road.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 19,557

Referee: Nelson Rivas

Scoring Summary

2' - LA - Matheus Nascimento

60' - LA - Joseph Paintsil (Marco Reus, Gabriel Pec)

77' - LA - Joseph Paintsil (penalty kick)

Statistics

Possession: LA 55.2% - VAN 44.8%

Shots: LA 12 - VAN 6

Shots on Goal: LA 8 - VAN 1

Saves: LA 1 - VAN 5

Fouls: LA 7 - VAN 16

Offsides: LA 2 - VAN 0

Corners: LA 6 - VAN 7

Cautions

18' - LA - Matheus Nascimento

35' - VAN - Mathías Laborda

55' - VAN - Jayden Nelson

72' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

74' - VAN - Ranko Veselinović

86' - VAN - Bjørn Inge Utvik

90'+2 - VAN - Jayden Nelson

Ejection

90'+2 - VAN - Jayden Nelson

Los Angeles Galaxy

1.Novak Micovic; 1.Miki Yamane (19.Mauricio Cuevas 79'), 4.Maya Yoshida, 25.Emiro Garces, 3.Julian Aude (14.John Nelson 79'); 6.Edwin Cerrillo, 18.Marco Reus (17.Christian Ramírez 87'), 7.Diego Fagúndez (16.Isaiah Parente 90'); 11.Gabriel Pec, 9.Matheus Nascimento (8.Lucas Sanabria 79'), 28.Joseph Paintsil

Substitutes not used

12.JT Marcinkowski, 5.Zanka, 21.Tucker Lepley, 22.Elijah Wynder

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda (7.Jayden Nelson HT), 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 28.Tate Johnson; 45.Pedro Vite (44.Jackson Castro 90'), 59.Jeevan Badwal, 26.J.C. Ngando (15.Bjørn Inge Utvik 82'); 18.Édier Ocampo, 14.Daniel Ríos (42.Nelson Pierre 79'), 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (19.Damir Kreilach 90')

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni

