Inter Miami CF Travels to Take on CF Montréal

July 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (8W-3L-5D, 29 points) resumes MLS regular season action on the road, with the team set to visit CF Montréal (3W-12L-5D, 14 points) this Saturday, July 5. Kick off at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami is set for its first 2025 MLS regular season fixture since May 31, when the team secured a dominant 5-1 home win over the Columbus Crew at Chase Stadium.

The win presented a brilliant performance from captain Lionel Messi, with a brace and three assists on the night. Attackers Tadeo Allende, Luis Suárez and Fafa Picault also got onto the scoresheet to lead the team to victory at Chase Stadium.

Additionally, with his two goals and three assists, Messi became only the second player in MLS history to record at least five goal contributions in a game multiple times, while also reaching 31 goals to surpass Gonzalo Higuaín (29) for the most MLS regular season goals in Club history.

Historic FIFA Club World Cup Participation

Inter Miami will play its first MLS game in over a month following the team's FIFA Club World Cup 2025 participation, with the Club making history by advancing past the group stage and into the Round of 16.

Previously Against CF Montréal

Saturday's meeting will be the second between the teams this regular season and overall 12th in Club history against the Canadian side, with Inter Miami recording four wins, six losses and a draw in its previous matchups against Montréal.

Last time out, Inter Miami was victorious 4-2 at home in May.

Scouting CF Montréal

CF Montréal will host Inter Miami after most winning 1-0 on the road against New York City FC last Saturday. In all, Montréal has collected 14 points from three wins, 12 losses and five draws this campaign, and sits last in 15th place in the Eastern Conference table.

Forward Prince Owusu's has been the team's leader so far this regular season, tallying seven goals and two assist.







