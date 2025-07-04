LAFC Faces Regular Season Road Test at Austin FC on Saturday, July 5

July 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC travels to Texas for a regular season road test against Austin FC this Saturday, July 5. Kickoff from Q2 Stadium is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

The team is led by forward Denis Bouanga, who is one goal away from reaching 50 in regular season play. The star striker was recently selected to play in the MLS All-Star Game for a third consecutive season - one of only four players on this year's All-Star roster to earn that distinction - and is one of four finalists for the 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote.

LAFC holds a 5W-3L-2D all-time regular-season record vs. Austin and a 3-1-1 mark against the Verde on the road at Q2 Stadium. Earlier this season, Austin defeated the Black & Gold 1-0 in Los Angeles on March 15.

The game kicks off a busy stretch for the Black & Gold that features five matches in two weeks, culminating in the club's second rivalry game of the season against the LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium on Saturday, July 19.

This weekend's game against Austin will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 8, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at Austin FC

Kickoff: Saturday, July 5, at 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Q2 Stadium; Austin, TX

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM (English) and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)







