Colorado Rapids Announce Kiewit as Official Jersey Sleeve Partner

July 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids and Kiewit announced today a partnership that will see the leading construction and engineering company in North America as the club's Official Jersey Sleeve Partner.

"With the continued growth of MLS and the rising popularity of soccer in the United States, alongside major global events like the Club World Cup and the upcoming FIFA World Cup, this is a landmark moment for the sport in North America," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "The momentum behind soccer has never been stronger, and we're proud to welcome a national brand like Kiewit as a partner during this pivotal time. We believe this partnership represents more than a sponsorship; it's a collaboration rooted in a mutual commitment to excellence and community engagement. We look forward to building a lasting relationship with Kiewit and the opportunities this partnership will bring to our supporters, our club, and the broader Colorado community."

As the Official Jersey Sleeve Partner, the Kiewit logo will appear on the right sleeve of all Colorado Rapids authentic primary and secondary jerseys, including the third kit the club will unveil on July 16. Additionally, the Kiewit logo will be on Rapids 2 and Rapids Academy jerseys. In addition to the jersey sleeve placement, Kiewit will be prominently featured on Rapids matchdays through strategic venue branding, integrated fan-facing marketing platforms, and collaborative community initiatives that support Colorado's vibrant soccer culture and locally focused causes.

Kiewit will also serve as the Official Construction and Engineering Partner for the Rapids. The partnership extends the Kiewit brand, demonstrates the company's commitment to the Rocky Mountain Region, and will help it continue to attract and retain the best engineering and construction personnel to deliver infrastructure and energy projects in Colorado and beyond. Kiewit is excited to partner with an outstanding organization like the Rapids and expand its strong connection to the great Colorado teams that are part of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

Kiewit Corporation is one of the largest construction and engineering companies in North America with a long-standing history in Colorado dating back to the 1930s. In the region and state, Kiewit has primarily focused on designing and building infrastructure work to support Colorado's mass transportation, water and wastewater projects, in addition to several large vertical building projects. With over 1,600 employees based in Colorado, Kiewit is an active partner in the community and prides itself on making a positive local impact everywhere it operates.







