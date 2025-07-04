CF Montréal to Take on Inter Miami CF at Stade Saputo this Saturday

July 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal will start a stretch of seven games in the month of July by hosting Inter Miami CF to Stade Saputo this Saturday (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

CF Montréal will kick off this busy stretch of games that will span over three different competitions (MLS, TELUS Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup) following its first win of the season at home. Victor Loturi netted his first goal at Stade Saputo and Jonathan Sirois registered his 23rd career shutout in a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on June 28.

Interim head coach Marco Donadel's side hasn't conceded a goal at Stade Saputo over the last 106 minutes.

The Bleu-blanc-noir holds an overall record of 6-4-1 (19 goals for, 17 goals against) when playing Inter Miami CF along with a home record of 3-1-1 (8 goal for, 6 goals against).

In its first season under head coach Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami CF will resume MLS Regular Season play after participating in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Miami's campaign came to a close on June 29 with a 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.

CF Montréal will be without defender Joel Waterman, who is suspended for yellow card accumulation.

Following the game, CF Montréal will attempt to qualify for the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship semifinals by hosting Forge FC at Stade Saputo for the second leg of the quarterfinals next Wednesday at 7:00pm EDT (OneSoccer, BPM Sports, TSN 690).







Major League Soccer Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.