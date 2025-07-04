FC Dallas Falls to Minnesota United, 2-1

July 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (21 points, 5-9-6) lost 2-1 at home on the Fourth of July match to Minnesota United FC (37 points, 10-4-7). Logan Farrington scored Dallas' only goal of the night.

UNCLE SAM MAKES HIS DEBUT

Forward Sam Sarver made his FC Dallas debut in the 89th minute. Sarver becomes the 37th player to feature for both Dallas and North Texas SC. The Chesterland, Ohio, native has 16 appearances for NTSC and leads the club with 10 goals.

THE AMERICAN DAWG

Logan Farrington scored his second goal of the season in the 73rd minute of the match to cut the deficit to one. It was his second goal of the 2025 season and his sixth overall since being drafted by Dallas in 2024. Petar Musa provided the assist, his team-leading fourth of the season.

FC DALLAS' ON FOURTH OF JULY

FC Dallas' all-time record on 4th of July stands at 11-6-6. The club has played 13 consecutive Independence Day matches from 2012 to 2025, excluding the 2020 season.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 27 consecutive home matches with an attendance of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas heads west next week to take on LAFC on Saturday, July 12 from BMO Stadium at 9:30 p.m. CT. Dallas then visits the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, July 16, at 9:30 p.m. Both matches will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Don't miss the "FC Dallas Minute" on NBC 5 News at 10 on Sunday, July 6. On Tuesday, July 8, from 7-9 p.m., FC Dallas Rewind will replay FC Dallas' match against Minnesota United FC from July 4, 2025. Both stations are available over-the-air in the Dallas/Fort Worth market and on all streaming platforms.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Eric Quill

On thinking ahead to the future...

"A lot's obviously happening in our world right now, and I feel selfish that I'm sitting here talking about a soccer game when you know the things that are going on in our world are happening and lives are lost. It is a tough world to process right now. And so, I have a few comments about the game, if you want. But we haven't started thinking about the next two games, but disappointment in what this homestand was. We're going to continue to work. But the devastation today in Central Texas is probably at the forefront of everybody's minds and should be, and I think we should all say a deep prayer that God can make sense of this, and we can all rally around each other to help in whatever way we can to piece this devastation together. That's what's most important right now."

On conceding two set-piece goals...

"It wasn't for a lack of practice on the training field and organizations that we've been working at. We know that's what they're about. They have literally scored a long throw in the last three games I think it is, it's unacceptable. It's unacceptable, and we've been pretty good up until last game about set pieces. We've been one of the best teams in the league at not giving up much, and now tonight, two set pieces were the difference, and we all must understand that's not an acceptable way to lose."

On making changes to the team...

"We're going to look and figure out the best game plan as far as if we need to make personnel changes, if we need to make formation changes. We're going to look hard at it, look hard at the opponent. But I really don't think it's formation, I don't think it's tactics. I don't see tactics being the forefront of our problem right now. I just think it's concentration errors and switching off. That's what's beating us right now. We've got to lock in and find our concentration levels that need to be at this level to win games. We're going to go on the road with that mentality we've had all year long, and we're going to pursue victory. I know there's confidence in who we are on the road, and I wish I had an answer as to why we can't do it here. I'm searching. I'm searching for the answers, and we are searching, and we're going to do it. We're not quitting. We're never going to quit. The solutions are out there. We got to find them, and we got to execute the solutions."

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On the emotions after the game ...

"Three home games in a row and getting zero points is not enough. We take accountability and we are very frustrated with ourselves. We must learn from tonight and get ready for next week."

On bouncing back on the road...

"I think this is a very important trip to California facing LAFC and San Jose. We need to go out there and get some points back. After that, we have three home games again and we need to give the fans something to cheer for."

Forward Logan Farrington

On the match tonight...

"It's just a little bit more disappointing today. I know Fourth of July is a big day of the year. We always have a game here. I remember last year, there was a lot of joy, we've been struggling at home this year, so we really wanted to give the fans something to cheer about and something for us to get some momentum going into two consecutive away games. So, it's very frustrating, very disappointing, especially when we had some good stretches, but we also had some bad stretches, and that let us down. So, it's just frustrating."

On his goal...

"It was a great ball by Petar (Musa), I thought I could take it back a little, saw Marco (Farfan) make a run, took the defender with him, opened a little space for me. And then it was something I've been working on for a couple weeks now, so it was nice to put into action what I was training."

On the upcoming road trip...

"We've had good away trips. I think we bond when we're away, but three consecutive home losses in a row, I think that's always tough, we need to do something about it. We've had a good away record this year. We need to keep that up."

Midfielder Ramiro

On tonight's feelings after the match...

"Sadness. Another home game that we had to change something, and we lost. There is no other feeling than frustration. We have to improve, we have to work, keep our mouths shut and try to win matches. There are no secrets in life in soccer. What we have is the feeling of shame, that is the truth. And we must change, seek strength, I do not know from where and do better to be a man at this moment, take responsibility and try to change the situation."

On the upcoming matches on the road...

"We have more points on the road than at home. It's an incredible thing. I don't know what's going on, but we have more points away than at home. So, we have to try to continue adding points if we can win, which is always our objective. We know that it is a difficult match, a very hard match, but if we lost three matches at home, now we must win away and there is nothing else to do."

