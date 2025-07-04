Houston Dynamo FC Travel West to Face MLS Newcomers San Diego FC
July 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC travel to Southern California this weekend to take on MLS newcomers San Diego FC on Saturday, July 5, at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The match marks the first-ever meeting between the two sides and the first of two matchups scheduled for this season. San Diego is the league's 30th franchise and is currently leading the Western Conference in their inaugural season.
Houston closes the two-match road stretch versus Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 12, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT at America First Field. Fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC at San Diego FC
WHEN:
Saturday, July 5 - 9:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce
Spanish: Raul Guzman and Ashley Gonzalez
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
Major League Soccer Stories from July 4, 2025
- CF Montréal to Take on Inter Miami CF at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Travels to Take on CF Montréal - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel West to Face MLS Newcomers San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Kreilach's final match as a member of Whitecaps FC tonight - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Celebrates Independence Day Saturday at Home V St. Louis City SC - Real Salt Lake
- Colorado Rapids Announce Kiewit as Official Jersey Sleeve Partner - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel West to Face MLS Newcomers San Diego FC
- Felipe Andrade Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat St. Louis CITY SC 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium
- Houston Dynamo FC Confirms Tonight Will be MLS Legend Nico Lodeiro's Final Match for the Club
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Week Hosting St. Louis CITY SC