Houston Dynamo FC Travel West to Face MLS Newcomers San Diego FC

July 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC travel to Southern California this weekend to take on MLS newcomers San Diego FC on Saturday, July 5, at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The match marks the first-ever meeting between the two sides and the first of two matchups scheduled for this season. San Diego is the league's 30th franchise and is currently leading the Western Conference in their inaugural season.

Houston closes the two-match road stretch versus Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 12, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT at America First Field. Fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC at San Diego FC

WHEN:

Saturday, July 5 - 9:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce

Spanish: Raul Guzman and Ashley Gonzalez

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







