Houston Dynamo FC Defeat St. Louis CITY SC 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium
June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defeated St. Louis CITY SC 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium tonight behind forward Ezequiel Ponce's fifth goal of the season. The result also marked Houston's eighth clean sheet of the season.
Ponce gave Houston the lead in the 66th minute on a play that began with a delivery from defender Ethan Bartlow, who found defender Franco Escobar at the far post. Escobar then sent the ball across the goal to defender Felipe Andrade, who set up Ponce for the finish with an acrobatic pass. The play marked Andrade's first Dynamo assist.
Notably, midfielder and MLS legend Nico Lodeiro played his final match for the Dynamo tonight, and his decade-long MLS career that includes two MLS Cup titles and a Concacaf Champions Cup title was recognized in a prematch ceremony by the Club.
Additionally, midfielder Duane Holmes made his first start for the Dynamo tonight.
Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the 40th minute, punching away a curling free kick delivery from Marcel Hartel to quell the danger.
In first half stoppage time, Holmes whipped in a cross from the right side that found the head of Ponce, but his attempt carried just over the crossbar. Later in stoppage time, midfielder Ondøej Lingr attempted to chip the goalkeeper with a shot from outside the left side of the box, but the ball carried just past the far post.
Defender Erik Sviatchenko took his chances from long-range in the 51st minute when he gained possession through a clearance by St. Louis' backline and fired a left-footed shot that forced Burki to get high for the save.
Houston created a dangerous opportunity in the 68th minute when Andrade found Ponce at the top of the box for a right-footed strike that forced Burki to make a diving save to his left.
Forward Lawrence Ennali almost doubled Houston's lead in the 84th minute, but the German's attempt went just outside the near post.
The Dynamo next travel to face MLS newcomers San Diego FC on Saturday, July 5, at Snapdragon Stadium. Fans can stream the match live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
---
Houston Dynamo FC (6-9-5, 23 pts.) 1-0 St. Louis CITY SC (3-11-6, 15 pts.)
MLS Regular Season - Game 20
Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas
Attendance: 16,886
Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Franco Escobar, Pablo Ortiz, Erik Sviatchenko (Ethan Bartlow 54'), Felipe Andrade (Femi Awodesu 85') ; Artur, Brooklyn Raines; Ondøej Lingr (Sebastian Kowalczyk 77'), Duane Holmes (Lawrence Ennali, 45'), Ezequiel Ponce, Amine Bassi (Nicolás Lodeiro 85')
Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Toyosi Olusanya, Gabe Segal, Júnior Urso
St. Louis CITY SC: Roman Burki; Jake Girdwood-Reich (Kyle Hiebert 77'), Michael Wentze, Joseph Zalinsky (Tomas Totland 45'), Jayden Reid (Tomas Ostrak 72'); Conrad Wallem (Cedric Teuchert 45'), Simon Becher, Celio Pompeu (Xande Silva 67'), Marcel Hartel, Alfredo Morales (Akil Watts 15'); Joao Klauss
Unused substitutes: Josh Yaro, Akil Watts, Jannes Horn, Ben Lundt
DISCIPLINE:
STL: Joseph Zalinsky (caution: foul) 2'
STL: Jayden Reid (caution; foul) 21'
HOU: Pablo Ortiz (caution; foul) 38'
STL: Ben Lundt (caution; foul) 42'
HOU: Franco Escobar (caution: foul) 90 + 6'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Alexis Da Silva
Assistant: Cort Parker
Assistant: Diego Blas
Fourth Official: Elton Garcia
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
Weather: 84 degrees, clear
