Philadelphia Union Transfer Nelson Pierre to Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has permanently transferred Homegrown forward Nelson Pierre to Vancouver Whitecaps 2 for an undisclosed fee and a percentage of a future transfer. Pierre was originally loaned to Vancouver on February 27, 2025.
A graduate of YSC Academy, Pierre signed a Homegrown contract with the Union on February 21, 2023, becoming the 20th Homegrown player in club history. He spent the 2023 season with Union II, scoring four goals and adding four assists in 28 appearances (15 starts). Pierre also made loan stops at Skövde AIK in Sweden and Charlotte Independence of the USL in 2024 before joining Vancouver Whitecaps 2 on loan.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union permanently transfers Nelson Pierre to Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on June 28, 2025.
For more information, please visit www.philadelphiaunion.com.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 28, 2025
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to First Team Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Returns to MLS Play with Home Match against Austin FC on Saturday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Philadelphia Union Transfer Nelson Pierre to Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 - Philadelphia Union
- Whitecaps FC Add Nelson Pierre to MLS First Team Roster - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- San Diego FC Visits FC Dallas in Western Conference Clash on Saturday, June 28 - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Confirms Tonight Will be MLS Legend Nico Lodeiro's Final Match for the Club - Houston Dynamo FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Chicago Fire: June 28, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Finish: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Chicago Fire - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Transfer Nelson Pierre to Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
- Union remain first in Supporters' Shield standings; Extend unbeaten streak to 11 MLS matches
- Jakob Glesnes and Tai Baribo Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Team
- Philadelphia Union Matches to Re-Air Locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Brotherly Love at the Box Office: SeatGeek Announces Partnership with Philadelphia Union