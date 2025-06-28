Philadelphia Union Transfer Nelson Pierre to Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has permanently transferred Homegrown forward Nelson Pierre to Vancouver Whitecaps 2 for an undisclosed fee and a percentage of a future transfer. Pierre was originally loaned to Vancouver on February 27, 2025.

A graduate of YSC Academy, Pierre signed a Homegrown contract with the Union on February 21, 2023, becoming the 20th Homegrown player in club history. He spent the 2023 season with Union II, scoring four goals and adding four assists in 28 appearances (15 starts). Pierre also made loan stops at Skövde AIK in Sweden and Charlotte Independence of the USL in 2024 before joining Vancouver Whitecaps 2 on loan.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union permanently transfers Nelson Pierre to Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on June 28, 2025.

