Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to First Team Contract
June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper Wessel Speel to a First Team contract through the end of the 2025 season with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
Wessel Speel joined MNUFC2 in 2025 on an MLS NEXT Pro contract after spending the 2024 season with Duke University's men's soccer team as a graduate student. In MLS NEXT Pro action to-date, he has made six starts, recording 14 saves and earning one clean sheet. Collegiately with the Blue Devils, Speel played and started in 19 matches, recorded seven shutouts and concluded the season with 11-4-4 (W-L-D) record.
Speel made his First Team debut later this year in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Dutch goalkeeper recorded a clean sheet in his debut, a 1-0 win over Louisville City FC in the Round of 32. He followed up with another strong performance in the Round of 16, helping the Loons secure a 3-2 victory over St. Louis CITY SC.
The 22-year-old made his Major League Soccer debut on June 14, starting in Minnesota's match against San Diego FC. He then earned his first MLS win in a 3-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC on June 25. Across all competitions with the First Team, Speel has made four starts, logging 360 minutes and recording 13 saves.
Transaction: Minnesota United signs goalkeeper Wessel Speel through the end of the 2025 season with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
Vitals
Height: 6'7"
Birthdate: 10/17/2001
Hometown: Utrecht, Netherlands
Previous Club: Duke University
Acquired: 2/8/2025
