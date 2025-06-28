FC Dallas Falls to San Diego FC, 3-2

June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (5-8-6, 21 points) falls to San Diego FC (12-5-3, 39 points) 3-2 tonight from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Petar Musa and Sebastian Lletget scored the two goals for FC Dallas tonight.

DA BOY GETS DAGOAL

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget netted his first goal of the 2025 season in the 56th minute of the match. Lletget last appeared on the scoresheet in Dallas' 4-3 win at D.C. United on August 26, 2024. It is his fourth career goal for FC Dallas since joining in 2022 and he completed all 15 of his pass attempts in the match.

PETAR BANGS IT IN

Forward Petar Musa scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season tonight and has contributed three goals in his last three games. It marks his second-longest scoring streak in a single MLS season, behind a five-game streak in July to August 2024.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 26 consecutive home matches with an attendance of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas hosts Minnesota United FC on Friday, July 4, at 7:45 p.m. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Don't miss the FC Dallas Minute on NBC 5 News at 10 on Sunday, June 29. On Tuesday, July 1 from 7-9 p.m., FC Dallas Rewind will replay FC Dallas' match against San Diego FC from June 28, 2025. Both stations are available over-the-air in the Dallas/Fort Worth market and on all streaming platforms.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Eric Quill

Thoughts on the game...

"We showed the character that we've been showing a lot this year with when we go down in the lead. I thought we created enough chances to win the game. For sure, just some of the decision making led to our demise. And that's what I told the guys is, I think we are where we are because we don't play an entire 95 plus minutes in every game. You can take the 5-0 San Diego game out, but we're toe to toe with everybody, and we just have moments where we switch off."

On the message to the team...

"The effort was there. It's not like I'm watching a team that's not giving effort, and we had chances. I would argue, when it's 2-2, we had two huge chances to go 3-2 up before they scored. That's the margins. That's the margin of every sport. We talk about moments. You take your moments or you don't, and they (San Diego) took their moment for the third goal. We don't want to give up three goals, we got to stop bleeding goals. But we had our chances, I like what we created with the ball tonight. I thought we were bright, but again, we had plenty of chances to win the game. For me, it was more of disappointment on the type of goals we gave up."

Defender Lalas Abubakar

On the emotions after the game...

"Everyone is really disappointed. I thought we put so much into the game and it came down to small details. If you look at the goal they scored, it was a lack of focus and we need to be better. Like Coach (Eric) told us, we are able to hang with the best teams. We had a lack of focus and it ended up being the difference tonight."

On the positives from tonight's match...

"The way we played in the first half we can compete with anyone in the league. We have the quality. The results will come. I believe in this team."

On the upcoming match versus Minnesota...

"It's really important for us to come out next week and respond. It's a game for the fans, and we need to come out next week and respond for our fans."

Midfielder Patrickson Delgado

On the match tonight...

"We had the game there. Of course, we have to perfect some details because it got out of hand. I think we have to keep fighting and focus on the next game. Any team can have bad results, but we always give our best for the fans, for ourselves, for our family, for those who are here every day, and nothing will be given away because this group deserves great things."







