Toronto FC Sign Fisher, Sullivan and Henry to MLS Short-Term Agreements

June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II defender Reid Fisher and midfielders Michael Sullivan and Malik Henry to MLS short-term agreements for Saturday's match against Portland Timbers. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.

Fisher, 20, has made 11 appearances for Toronto FC II during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season since signing with the Young Reds. The Huntington Beach, California native was originally selected 23rd overall (first round) by Toronto FC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. He spent the last three seasons at San Diego State University (SDSU), where he recorded two goals and two assists through 35 appearances (all starts). With the Aztecs, Fisher was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, a College Soccer News Freshman All-American, SDSU Male Newcomer of the Year and a Pac-12 Honour Roll recipient and earned United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region First Team and the All-Western Athletic Conference First Team honours.

Sullivan, 22, has made 10 appearances for TFC II during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, including his club debut against FC Cincinnati 2 on March 9. He has scored two game-winning goals for the Young Reds, the first against Inter Miami CF II on April 10, followed by his second against Crown Legacy FC on May 30. He signed his first professional contract with Toronto FC II on March 6, 2025. The Tarentum, Pennsylvania native was originally selected 39th overall (second round) by TFC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. He spent the past four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, where he recorded six goals and two assists through 67 appearances (41 starts). He earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Academic Team honours in his sophomore (2022) and junior (2023) campaigns. As a senior, Sullivan made 19 appearances (17 starts) in 2024 and helped the Panthers lift the ACC regular season championship for the first time in program history.

Henry, 22, was recently called up to the First Team on a short-term agreement and made his debut with Toronto FC when he came on as a substitute against New York Red Bulls on June 25, 2025. He originally signed his first professional contract with TFC II on March 4, 2025. He made his club debut against FC Cincinnati 2 on March 9, 2025, and has recorded four assists in 13 appearances for the Young Reds this season. Henry was originally selected 39th overall (second round) by CF Montréal in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft on December 19, 2023. The Hamilton, Ontario native split his collegiate career between University of North Carolina (2020) and the University of Akron (2021-2024), registering two goals and 21 assists in 71 appearances in four seasons with the Zips. At Akron, he earned numerous accolades including Second Team All-Mid-American Conference (2021), All-Ohio (2021, 2023), First Team All-MAC (2022), Second Team All-BIG EAST (2023, 2024), Third Team All-East Region (2023) and First Team All-East Region (2024) honours. Prior to his NCAA career, he spent three years in the Toronto FC Academy. Internationally, Henry represented Canada at the 2017 Concacaf U-15 Championship in the United States.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC sign Toronto FC II defender Reid Fisher and midfielders Michael Sullivan and Malik Henry to MLS short-term agreements for Saturday's MLS regular season match against Portland Timbers.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.