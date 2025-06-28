CF Montréal Blanks New York City FC, 1-0

June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal defeated New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

Interim head coach Marco Donadel's squad secured their first win of the season at Stade Saputo.

Midfielder Victor Loturi deceived New York goalkeeper Tomás Romero to open the scoring in the 23rd minute. This was his very first goal at Stade Saputo and his second of the season.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois made two saves to record his 26th career victory and 23rd shutout.

CF Montréal will return to action on Saturday at Stade Saputo as the Bleu-blanc-noir hosts Inter Miami CF at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

-Forward Owen Graham-Roache earned his first career start. At 17 years and 137 days old, Graham-Roache became the youngest player to start a game for the Bleu-blanc-noir.

-Forward Prince Owusu, midfielder Victor Loturi and defender Luca Petrasso played their 20th game for CF Montréal.

MARCO DONADEL

"We need this kind of night to get something back from what we are working for. The players, especially today, gave everything against every kind of difficulty. They really gave everything, they kept with the game plan. It was a very good performance. The sensation that the players gave me was that we were completely in control of the game until something happened and then when something happened, the players' reaction, because they were very confident, was to push. It was a great performance from Owen Graham-Roache. He followed the game plan and at times followed it better than older players."

LUCA PETRASSO

"I think that the boys are definitely tired, but it's all mental. I think if you want to win that badly, especially when you're up one goal and you want to close out the game like that at home, everybody was filled with adrenaline to get that win. This win is giving us a big boost, especially going in to play Miami next week at home, and then the Canadian Championship is coming up, which is very important for us."

BRANDAN CRAIG

"It's a pretty good performance, for sure. It's definitely something that I think we've deserved for a long time, becauseI think we've played a lot better than the results have shown. We had a thin bench tonight, but I think everybody did an amazing job. The starters and then everybody coming in did their part. We got the win in the end, which is the most important."







