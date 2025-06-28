San Diego FC Visits FC Dallas in Western Conference Clash on Saturday, June 28

June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (11-5-3, 36 points) continues MLS action on the road today, as the Club faces FC Dallas (5-7-6, 21 points) at Toyota Stadium in a Western Conference showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also follow the action via radio in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

Second-Ever Meeting

Today marks the second-ever meeting between SDFC and FC Dallas. In the first meeting, SDFC handed Dallas a 5-0 loss on May 3 at Snapdragon Stadium. FC Dallas enters the match coming off a 4-2 home-loss against the San Jose Earthquakes and currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference. San Diego, meanwhile, arrives atop of the Western Conference after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 5-3 on Wednesday at BC Place.

In Form and On the Road

SDFC enters the matchup coming off a dominant 5-3 road victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps claiming the top spot in the Western Conference on June 25 - marking the Club's 11th win of the season and sixth on the road. SDFC has now outscored opponents 22-8 across nine road matches this season, and the Club has earned 22 of a possible 27 points in its last nine matches.

With three assists in the Vancouver match, forward Anders Dreyer has now registered at least one assist in three-straight matches. Dreyer leads MLS in assists with 12 and has made 20 goal contributions so far this year.

Also red-hot is Escondido native Milan Iloski, who recorded his first MLS regular season brace in Minnesota on June 14 before registering his first hat trick in Vancouver on June 25 with four goals in 12 minutes, setting an MLS record. Iloski now has nine goals this season - including seven goals in his last three consecutive league matches and 10 across all competitions in his last four games.

Numbers to Know

11-4-2: San Diego FC's record against Western Conference opponents this season.

12: Goals scored by SDFC in the final 15 minutes of matches this season.

51.2%: Possession in San Diego's win over Vancouver, along with 483 total passes.

5-4-0: SDFC's away record this season.

1,710: Minutes played by CJ Dos Santos and Chris McVey - San Diego's only players to go the full 90 in all 19 MLS matches this year.

San Diego Watch Party

Join San Diego FC for an Official Watch Party, presented by Jameson, this Saturday as the team takes on FC Dallas. The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT at Mavericks in Pacific Beach. Fans can enjoy a live DJ, raffles, giveaways, and more. Plus, the first 100 to RSVP get a free custom Jameson cocktail and taco - fans just have to show up in their SDFC jersey to claim their voucher at entry (limit 1 per person). Fans interested in attending can RSVP HERE.

What's Next

Following Saturday's contest, SDFC returns home to host the Houston Dynamo for the first time on Saturday, July 5 at Snapdragon Stadium on Stars & Stripes Night presented by Liberty Military Housing. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage again available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, along with English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM. Tickets for the July 5 match are available on SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

SAN DIEGO FC AT FC DALLAS

2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 21

Saturday, June 28 | 5:30 p.m. PT (5:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)

Toyota Stadium | Frisco, TX

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Evan Weston (PxP), Tony Meola (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Jose Bauz (PxP), Carlos Suarez (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)

MATCH INFO:

SD vs. DAL Game Notes

SDFC Match Preview Soundbites - Mikey Varas, Onni Valakari, CJ Dos Santos

SDFC Audio Pronunciation Guide

Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

