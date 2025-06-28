Sounders FC Returns to MLS Play with Home Match against Austin FC on Saturday Night at Lumen Field
June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC hosts Austin FC on Saturday, June 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
This weekend's contest marks the return to MLS play for the Rave Green, who just concluded their FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ campaign. The club bowed out in the Group Stage, dropping results to 2024 South American champion Botafogo, Spanish power Atlético Madrid and 2025 UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain.
Sounders FC and Austin have met eight times since the Texas side joined MLS in 2021, with Seattle playing to a 4-1-3 record, giving up multiple goals on only one occasion. Seattle won the regular-season series last year 1-0-1.
In league play, the Rave Green are coming off a 3-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 8, while Austin defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on June 14 at Q2 Stadium.
Following this weekend's match, Seattle stays at home to take on the Columbus Crew in a Sunday Night Soccer matchup on July 6 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (2:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Ross Smith
Talent (Spanish): Diego Pessolano & Daniel Chapela
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Diego Arrioja & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
