Finish: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Chicago Fire

June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Two tough losses in a row have Charlotte FC looking for answers as they head to Chicago. This match will mark the end of June and the end of a two-month stretch that afforded Charlotte only two home matches in 12 games in all competitions.

That's a brutal schedule, but no excuse for the results. Dean Smith and the squad know they must quickly improve and fix the 'uncharacteristic mistakes'.

To do so, they head to Chicago, which sits right behind the Crown in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. They boast a 1-3-4 record at home this season.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match for Charlotte FC to pick up three points in the Windy City:

Finish

Charlotte had their chances.

The final ball is just not there right now, and they know it. That goes for both the final pass and the final shot. So, how do you fix it?

Accountability.

That is precisely what Dean Smith and Ashley Westwood expressed in their post-match press conferences and likely in the locker room. Players are shooting when they should pass. Players are passing when they should shoot. Passes in the final third are late or hesitant. All of it needs an injection of confidence. This side knows they can score. They did for the whole first quarter of the season. Remember at the midway point? They had 28 goals compared to 15 at the same time last season.

Attackers need confidence. They must know they are going to score and act like it. However, they need some momentum to regain that confidence. The only answer is to just finish. Chances are there. So, go into Chicago, knowing you will have the opportunity to score and do it.

See it Out

Two straight matches. Two straight last-minute defeats.

It can't happen, and it's 'uncharacteristic' of this side that saw out so many matches last season that were just as close. That is the difference right now between sitting on the playoff line and more comfortably up the table.

In the first match against Chicago this season, the Fire came in and took three points. It was a match to forget, as Charlotte gave up four goals at home. But we are much later into the season, and both sides are at very different points now. Chicago has not scored at home in two straight matches. Charlotte's defense, for 80 minutes, has been significantly improved. The three points are here for the taking. But Charlotte must remain focused for 90 minutes and see out matches. A win over Chicago could prove vital in the playoff race, as they sit with a game in hand on Charlotte. A six-point swing at play.

So, finish and see it out. Charlotte knows they can win in the Windy City. Prove it.







