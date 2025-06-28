Harris, Navarro, Ku-DiPietro Goals See Rapids and Revolution Split Points on the Road

June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Saturday marked the second-straight multigoal game for the Rapids after defeating LA Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Ted Ku-Di Pietro scored his first goal with the Colorado Rapids, the eighth in his MLS career. The goal marked his second consecutive match with a goal contribution (1g, 1a).

Calvin Harris scored his third goal of the season and the ninth of his MLS career. Harris has now recorded a goal in consecutive matches for the first time in his MLS career.

Rafael Navarro scored his sixth goal of the season and the 21st of his MLS career. The goal was Navarro's first since April 19 against the Houston Dynamo.

Darren Yapi recorded the assist on Navarro's goal, marking his first of the season and the second of his MLS career. The Homegrown forward was also credited with the assist on Ku-DiPietro's goal, marking the first time in his MLS career that he delivered two assists in one match.

Andreas Maxsø wore the captain's armband in the match for the first time this season.

Goalkeeper Nico Hansen recorded a career-high eight saves against New England, passing his previous record of seven saves against Portland Timbers on May 28.

Final Score

NE - 3

COL - 3

Starting XI

Nico Hansen, Sam Vines (Keegan Rosenberry 74'), Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø (C), Chidozie Awaziem, Oliver Larraz, Rafael Navarro, Josh Atencio, Calvin Harris (Ian Murphy 90'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Sam Bassett 67'), Darren Yapi (Connor Ronan 74')

Substitutes

Adam Beaudry, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Kévin Cabral, Jackson Travis







