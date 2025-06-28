Nashville SC's Unbeaten Streak Reaches Record 13 with 1-0 Win at D.C. United

June 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - Nashville Soccer Club increased its club-record unbeaten streak to 13 and set a new mark for consecutive Major League Soccer matches without a loss (11) when it defeated D.C. United 1-0 Saturday night at Audi Field. The Boys in Gold earned six points on the road across a four-day span. Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge scored in the 18th minute, converting a penalty kick that was drawn by fellow Designated Player Hany Mukhtar to secure the three points.

Super Sam's Golden Boot: With his Golden-boot leading 16th regular season goal of the year, Surridge became the first player in Nashville SC history to score in six-straight MLS matches, logging 10 tallies in that span. The forward became only the eighth player and first Englishman to score 10 times in six games in MLS history and is the first player to do so since Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Josef Martinez in 2019. The Boys in Gold are 7W-0L-2D this season and 13W-2L-3D all-time when the Most Valuable Player candidate scores.

Hi, Alan!: Midfielder Alan Carleton made his Nashville SC and MLS debut when he subbed into the match in the 76th minute. The midfielder marks the seventh player to see an MLS debut with Nashville SC under B.J. Callaghan in 2025 (also, Chris Applewhite, Matthew Corcoran, Wyatt Meyer, Jeisson Palacios, Ahmed Qasem, Eddi Tagseth).

Hard no from Joe: Goalkeeper Joe Willis recorded his sixth shutout of the season and second against D.C. United in 2025. Willis is tied for third-most shutouts in the league, behind league-leading Yohei Takaoka (VAN), Dayne St. Clair (MIN) and Pedro Gallese (ORL), all with eight.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park for the first time since May 31 to face the MLS Supporter's Shield-leading Philadelphia Union at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 5 for Americana Night presented by Hormann.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

extended its club-record unbeaten streak to 13 (9W-0L-4D overall, 7W-0L-4D in MLS)

is unbeaten in last 11 MLS matches (7W-0L-4D), a new club record

set a new club record for wins (11) and points (38) through 20 regular season matches

is unbeaten in its last six MLS road matches, a new club record

is unbeaten in its last seven road matches across all competitions

owns the third-best goal differential in MLS (+13) and second-best in Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia Union (+16)

improved to 5W-2L-3D all-time vs. D.C. United (regular season)

improved to 2W-1L-2D all-time on the road vs. D.C. United (regular season)

will face D.C. United again in 10 days in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

is 69W-56L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

Is 29W-37L-29D all-time on the road (regular season + playoffs)

is 50W-40L-44D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 46W-45L-50D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 37W-35L-37D all-time on Saturdays (regular season + playoffs)

is 9W-6L-4D all-time during June (regular season)

Alan Carleton subbed in to make his MLS and Nashville SC debut in the 76th minute after being called up for the first time from Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club

Jeisson Palacios led the match with 97.6% passing accuracy (minimum 80 passes completed)

Jonathan Pérez

made his fourth start of the season, matching his single-season career high (set in 2024, two with Nashville and two with LA Galaxy)

started a second consecutive match for the first time as a Boy in Gold

Jacob Shaffelburg is away from the team representing Canada Soccer in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

Sam Surridge

became the first Nashville SC player to record a goal in six-straight regular season matches (Mukhtar previously)

became the first ever UK-born player to record 10 goals in six-straight matches and the first overall to do so since Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Josef Martinez each accomplished the feat in 2019

leads the team and MLS with 16 goals this season

leads the team and is second in MLS with 19 goal contributions this season (behind SD's Anders Dreyer with 20)

set a new career single-season high in goals scored across all competitions (16), previously set in 2024 (MLS regular season, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup)

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Eddi Tagseth did not dress due to yellow card accumulation suspension

Joe Willis earned his sixth clean sheet of the season, the third-most in MLS

Walker Zimmerman is away from the team representing the United States Men's National Team in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

Box score:

Nashville SC (11W-4L-5D) at D.C. United (4W-10L-6D)

June 28, 2025 - Audi Field

Final score:

NSH: 1

DC: 0

Scoring summary:

NSH: Sam Surridge (Penalty) 18'

Discipline:

DC: Lucas Bartlett (Caution) 16'

DC: Jared Stroud (Caution) 43'

NSH: Alex Muyl (Caution) 53'

DC: Gabriel Pirani (Caution) 83'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios, Jack Maher, Andy Najar (Josh Bauer 76'); Gastón Brugman, Patrick Yazbek (Matthew Corcoran 90 + 3'), Hany Mukhtar (C), Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem 65'), Jonathan Pérez (Alan Carleton 76'); Sam Surridge (Teal Bunbury 90 + 3')

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Bryan Acosta, Julian Gaines, Chris Applewhite

D.C. starters: Luis Barraza; Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles (C), Garrison Tubbs (Matti Peltola 54'); Boris Enow, Jared Stroud (Gabriel Pirani 62'), Conner Antley, Brandon Servania (Jackson Hopkins 77'), David Schnegg, Hosei Kijima (Joao Peglow 62'); Dominique Badji (Christian Benteke 62')

Substitutes: Joonhong Kim, Randall Leal, Jacob Murrell, Derek Dodson

Match officials:

Referee: Ricardo Fierro

AR1: Ian McKay

AR2: Stephen McGonacle

4TH: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Bruan Dunn

Weather: 85 and clear

POST-MATCH QUOTES FROM NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB AT D.C. UNITED

HEAD COACH B.J. CALLAGHAN

(On to night' s win) "Again, a really great team performance tonight. Really tough conditions with the weather and obviously, playing on a Wednesday midweek to Saturday, but the guys just really grinded. You could see that it was a real team performance. There were moments where we had to weather a little bit of momentum, but then at the end I thought the way we finished out the game was just top-level. A top- level way to end the game. I'm proud that the guys were also able to get a shutout."

MIDFIELDER ALAN CARLETON (On making his MLS debut) "Obviously it was great. I mean, going out on the road, back-to-back games, and getting six points -

that's a big deal. But for me, it was special. Obviously, I've been working hard for this, and it felt good when I got my name called. I just had to be ready to go."

(On what the coaching staff told him ahead of the game) "[The coaches] were just saying that I've been working hard and doing well, and that I earned my spot, and just to go out, just work hard, just do my best and just play free. Obviously, it's just another game when you think about it, so just don't think ab out anything too much. Just go out there and play like it's just another day."







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.